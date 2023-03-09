Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide - How to easily defeat Liu Bei (Demon Form)

In his demon form, Liu Bei is one of the coolest bosses to fight in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Players can take him on during the "Behold the Glaive of Righteousness" quest. Fighting his human form is optional and can be skipped. However, taking him on in his demon form fight is necessary for game progression.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest addition to the Soulslike genre, which means that patience is the key to defeating every boss in the game.

Liu Bei (Demon Form) can easily be defeated with proper planning in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The Behold the Glaive of Righteousness quest in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty requires you to be at least level 79 to have a chance against the mighty Liu Bei. You are advised to reach at least level 85 and use a Glaive to simplify the battle further.

Liu Bei will fly during the entire battle, which means ranged spells such as Frost Lance will come in handy. He is weak against fire spells, so it is recommended to equip the Amplify Damage spell. Rock Sling will also be useful as it helps to deal passive damage.

The fight will be easier if you take Zhang Fei and Guan Yu along with you. They can attack and distract Liu Bei by providing you with a window to land damage.

Players should keep in mind that the attack pattern changes during each battle except for the starting attack.

Listed below are the steps you can follow to take down Liu Bei (Demon Form) in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

At the start of the fight, Liu Bei will jump and charge toward you with a slashing attack. Step back to avoid being hit.

He will then perform a spinning slash twice. Dodge the attack.

Shoot a Frost Lance and dodge his lightning sword slam. After ducking, shoot two more shots.

Dodge his flying slash attack and consume Amplify Damage.

Be careful of his lightning sword slam after his landing. Wait for your companions to distract him.

Spam as many Frost Lance as possible till the time he is distracted.

He will soon fly to shoot red projectiles from his sword. The projectiles can be parried to inflict damage back on him and make him fall to the ground.

Shoot Frost Lance until he gets up.

Once the health reaches around 70%, the shield will break, and Liu Bei will start to take bonus damage.

March towards him and stab him with your Glaive.

Try to corner him in the arena and use Rock Sling. This will provide passive damage over time.

Avoid his attacks and keep your distance. Shoot Frost Lance from a range.

Once his health reaches 25%, he will be vulnerable to another stab.

Stabbing Liu Bei will conclude the fight, and the boss will be defeated.

Liu Bei is not an aggressive boss in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. He mostly attacks using his sword at a medium range, which can be avoided by staying at a distance.

The boss also gets easily distracted, so damage can easily be inflicted with a ranged weapon, such as Frost Lance, and a little patience.

