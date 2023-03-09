Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide - How to easily defeat Zhang Liao

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty contains a variety of bosses, each with a unique attack pattern and moveset. Players must master the counters of their attacks to stand a chance at defeating them.

Zhang Liao is one of the toughest bosses in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty thanks to his varied range of attacks, and players will face him during The Way of The Warrior mission.

Tips to take down Zhang Liao in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Zhang Liao may be one of the most difficult bosses in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, but once you have captured the timing of his attacking pattern, the fight becomes simpler.

The key element of any souls-like game is patience, and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is no different. Players must keep in mind that fighting this boss recklessly will make things even harder for them and will be greatly punishing.

RiB | KURO @blakk_sensei I'm not gonna lie the Zhang Liao fight REALLY reminds me of the Genichiro fight in Sekiro. Except, the Zhang Liao fight is better imo. I'm not gonna lie the Zhang Liao fight REALLY reminds me of the Genichiro fight in Sekiro. Except, the Zhang Liao fight is better imo. https://t.co/N2XoeyxcAd

It is important to enter the fight with the combination of Hong Jing and Zhao Yun, as they will make it easier by attacking and distracting Zhang Liao. Furthermore, the boss is weak to Earth and Wood spells, so equipping the Rock Spike will be effective.

It is also worth noting that Zhang Liao's attack pattern may differ from battle to battle. However, the starting attack will remain the same.

Here are some tips you can use to defeat Zhang Liao in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

Zhang Liao will bring down a chain of lightning at the beginning of the battle. Stay out of the area and make a gap.

The boss will then perform a follow-up jumping dash attack. Parry it for a window to land a few hits.

Zhang Liao will get up and perform a spin lighting attack. Stay clear of the area. After his attack ends, you can land three shots on him within an approximate 1.5-second window.

He will then perform a rounded spin attack. It will take three parries to make him vulnerable.

The boss will follow up with a thrust attack. You can perfectly parry it and land four shots on him. This will bring down approximately 40% of his health and stab him in the process.

Zhang Liao will then call down lightning. Step back from the area to avoid damage.

He will also charge his sword at the same time. As soon as the lighting stops falling, he will perform a slam attack. Dodge his lightning attacks and wait for him to get distracted against your companions.

Once distracted, initiate the Rock Spike spell, and he will start to take damage over time.

Zhang Liao will start to spam his lightning slam attack thrice followed by a spinning air attack and a thrust attack. They can not be parried, so dodge all of them.

He will then leap in the air and charge toward you while swinging his sword, similar to Sakura Dance in Sekiro. Parrying every slash will bring down his Spirit Gauge and will give you the perfect window to land a few hits while stabbing him again.

Dodge his lightning and slam attacks before landing a few hits to beat him.

Zhang Liao is an aggressive boss who tends to attack more frequently when his health is lower than 60%. It is important to adjust your playstyle during this time and avoid losing your cool.

Upon defeating him, you will be rewarded with Valorous Vanguard Gauntlets, Armor, Helmet, and Dire Tiger in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Poll : 0 votes