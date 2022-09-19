7 upcoming souls-like games that players can't wait to play

Souls-like titles have become one of the most popular sub-genres of action role-playing video games.

Ever since FromSoftware, a developer known for pioneering souls-like games, released the original Dark Souls in 2010, players have been enamored by the challenging yet satisfying nature of the sub-genre.

Several developers have tried to replicate the excellence of the Souls games created by FromSoftware, to varying degrees of success.

Over the years, a number of games have been released that borrow elements from FromSoftware's creations. These elements include a hit-box-based combat system, interconnected level design, challenging boss encounters, and cryptic storytelling.

Here are seven upcoming souls-like games that players just can't wait to experience.

1) Lies of P

Like the recently released Thymesia from OverBorder Studio and Team17, Lies of P is an indie game that takes obvious inspiration from FromSoftware's Bloodborne and other souls-like titles. The story is inspired by the famous tale of Pinocchio, the wooden doll that turns into a real boy.

Players take on the role of a mechanized humanoid, aptly named Pinocchio, as they explore a dark Belle Epoque world filled with numerous dangers. The combat seems extremely similar to Bloodborne's, with fast-paced combos and an overall aggressive tone. There are even weapons that somewhat resemble the iconic transforming weapons of Bloodborne.

Lies of P is yet to receive a concrete release date. However, after the title's recent showcase during Gamescom 2022, players are really excited about the unique souls-like experience it has to offer.

2) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja's Nioh series is one of the best implementations of the traditional souls-like formula.

The Nioh games felt like a perfect mix of Team Ninja's Ninja Gaiden games and FromSoftware's Souls titles. They featured some really fascinating gameplay and narrative elements.

With Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja has perfected something they began with Nioh, developed with Nioh 2, and now perfected with their upcoming dark fantasy action RPG.

The game was recently showcased in its full glory on Xbox's TGS 2022 Panel. It employs a similar combat system to that of Nioh 2, but with a bit more flair.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is set to be released in early 2023, but no concrete launch date has been announced as of writing.

3) Soulstice

Soulstice is a unique action game where players take on the role of not one but two protagonists simultaneously. They have to battle through waves of increasingly difficult enemies and some really gnarly bosses.

The combat in Soulstice is more akin to Capcom's Devil May Cry games and FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, with quick, fluid combos and flashy special attacks.

Players explore the game's dark world from the perspective of two sisters, Briar and Lute, who are bound to each other's souls. The combat in Soulstice is all about synergy between the two sisters.

Players primarily control Briar, who wields a massive sword. However, at any point during combat, they can switch over to Lute, who harnesses magical abilities, granting supernatural powers to decimate enemies on the battlefield.

Soulstice comes out on September 20, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

4) Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight is easily one of the most beloved indie souls-like game out there. Fans love everything about it, from its tight and responsive combat to its spectacular boss fights. The game boasts some really fun levels for players to explore, filled with hidden secrets and enemy encounters.

Recently, Team Cherry finally gave fans a first look at its upcoming sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, during this year's Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

In Hollow Knight: Silksong, players will take on the role of Hornet, princess-protector of Hallownest. They will embark on an adventure through a whole new kingdom ruled by silk and song.

While Silksong is yet to get a concrete release date, it is slated to come out in 2023.

5) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is easily one of the most surprising games published by Electronic Arts.

Free from any of the predatory microtransactions and loot boxes the publisher is known for, the single-player Star Wars title was a breath of fresh air for fans of the franchise.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was not only a single-player action game, but it also took inspiration from FromSoftware's souls-like formula. It used a similar progression and level design, with some really challenging boss encounters to top it all off.

Naturally, fans were more than excited about the announcement of its sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The game is set five years after the events of the first title and will continue the story of Cal Kestis.

While there isn't a confirmed release date for the game, fans are expecting Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to release sometime in 2023.

6) Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Developed by A44 Games, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is an open-world action RPG featuring a combat system that is heavily inspired by FromSoftware's souls-like titles. The game is set in a mystical land where old gods have been awoken and are at war with mankind.

Players take on the role of a warrior who is accompanied by a furry little creature that is gifted with magical abilities. Players can use these abilities while fighting the undead monsters and even the gods themselves. The combat system is fast-paced, with quick and flashy combos that players can experiment with to keep every encounter feeling fresh.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is set to be released in early 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

7) Black Myth: Wukong

Developed by Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong is an action-adventure title based on the legendary Chinese novel, Journey to the West.

The game basically brings the Eastern fantasy to life for gamers around the world, complete with iconic characters, a thought-provoking story, and unparalleled visual fidelity.

The souls-like inspiration is on display during the game's many spectacular combat scenarios, including some epic boss battles showcased in recent trailers.

Black Myth: Wukong is yet to receive a confirmed release date but is scheduled to come out in 2023.

