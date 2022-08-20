Black Myth: Wukong gets two new trailers featuring latest gameplay and story elements

With fans eagerly anticipating the release of Black Myth: Wukong, the developers at Game Science have blessed them with an all-new look at the upcoming action game.

There are two new trailers to indulge in. One focuses on pure gameplay, with never-seen-before locales, enemies, and even new transformations. All visuals and gameplay are from a work-in-progress build, and this footage is a world premier from Nvidia.

The other is a cutscene trailer, showcasing the beautiful in-engine visuals and shedding light on more of its literature-inspired story. Here's a dive into the nitty-gritties of both.

Black Myth: Wukong features ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS

The gameplay trailer yet again introduces the Transformation Mechanic, a rarely-implemented system in gaming as a whole. The all-familiar cicada is back, allowing the hero to pass unnoticed by enemies.

He soon runs into a mini-boss, a giant of-sorts who utilizes area-of-effect attacks in addition to melee rushes. Of course, players who deem the behemoth too daunting to take down can deploy a distraction and flee, like Wukong's clones that rush in to deal damage.

Shrines acting as save points also seem scattered around the sandbox environment, one of which was depicted. Wukong places an incense stick to activate it, which brings up a menu, presumably to save progress.

Yes, this is very much a Soulslike game, and the difficulty as well as skillful combat embody that.

The environment also seems to have resources that can be picked up, likely to craft items for healing and other gameplay-oriented uses. However, users must beware of what they interact with as some monsters may disguise themselves in the environment as herbs to attack unsuspecting victims.

Another new foe, a root-like monster, is seen popping out of the ground to attack Wukong, deploying its pale-white roots to hold the gamer in place.

Fans also got a look at several menu systems.

The highlights include an inventory with its equipables (like armor for chest, arms, and legs, as well as the primary weapon and consumables), a resources screen, and a beastiary that takes note of encountered supernatural creatures.

The showcase ends with a challenging boss fighting against a dragon that commands lightning.

A new transformation was also shown, with the monkey protagonist turning into a bipedal rock which, while hard to maneuver, is fairly tanky and deals lots of damage to the dragon boss.

Curiously, this was also depicted in the beastiary, meaning Wukong can also transform into defeated foes, which is true to the lore.

The fundamental gameplay, as a whole, sees players traversing various environments, taking down formidable foes, and acquiring new abilities and weapons to progress. The latter was shown near the end of the eight-minute trailer.

What is cutscene trailer about?

Before we delve into details about it, let's brush up on some basics of the game's setting. Based on the 16the Century Chinese novel Journey to the West, Black Myth: Wukong is a fresh take on the classic story.

The protagonist, Sun Wukong, is a powerful being capable of many superhuman feats, from martial arts to magic.

The cutscene trailer seems to center around a section of the novel with the seductive spider ladies. The marvelous visuals depict impeccable details, thanks to a shift to Unreal Engine 5.

This plot features a group of sisters who bring home the to-be husband for their mother, an old lady who turns into a ghastly, monstrous spider, as depicted by the end of the trailer.

The last time new gameplay details were revealed to the public was in 2021. Hence, it's great to see the game is coming along fine.

Black Myth: Wukong is set to release in 2023 for PC and consoles.

