Top 5 Free Fire guns for dealing the highest damage after OB35 update

Guns are the most dominant weapon on Free Fire's battlefield to get eliminations. Hence, any change in a gun's features should be a major concern for mobile gamers as it directly affects the gameplay.

The OB35 update arrived on July 20, bringing numerous changes to the title. Alterations in gun attributes are a major aspect of the patch. While some guns have been completely nerfed or buffed, a few have been balanced through both.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must not use the same title. They can play the MAX variant instead, which does not come with any restrictions.

Guns inflicting the most damage in Free Fire after OB35 update, including Desert Eagle

5) M14 (Assault Rifle)

M14 has a bit lower fire rate (Image via Garena)

Attributes:

Damage: 75

75 Rate of fire: 43

43 Range: 83

83 Reload speed: 52

52 Magazine: 24

24 Accuracy: 57

57 Movement speed: 74

74 Armor penetration: 0

The M14 rifle has maximum damage, accuracy, and range in the Assault Rifles class, making it a lethal weapon in long-range battles. However, users must remain patient when using this weapon due to its very low rate of fire.

Once mastered, mobile gamers can handily wipe out a whole squad in BR ranked mode. Moreover, the M14 is an upgradable gun, and its fire rate at level three has been reduced by 6% in the OB35 update.

4) Woodpecker (Marksman Rifle)

Woodpecker is deadly due to its high armor-penetrating power (Image via Garena)

Attributes:

Damage: 85

85 Rate of fire: 38

38 Range: 63

63 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 12

12 Accuracy: 69

69 Movement speed: 74

74 Armor penetration: 77

With an eye-catching set of attributes, the Woodpecker is a marksman rifle popular for its extremely high armor-piercing power. The rifle is capable of taking down opponents with a single shot. Hence, most pro players choose this specific weapon to obtain one-tap headshots.

The extensive damage of 85 is further enhanced by the armor-penetrating ability. This is why Woodpecker is placed on this list rather than SVD, which has the highest damage of 89 among Marksman Rifles.

3) Desert Eagle (Pistol)

Desert Eagle is quite popular in Clash Squad (Image via Garena)

Attributes:

Damage: 90

90 Rate of fire: 33

33 Range: 79

79 Reload speed: 86

86 Magazine: 11

11 Accuracy: 45

45 Movement speed: 76

76 Armor penetration: 0

Despite its smaller size, the Desert Eagle has the maximum damage-inflicting potential. It is undoubtedly the most powerful pistol in Free Fire so far. It is not found in Battle Royale matches but is widely used in Clash Squad matches.

Players practice one-tap headshots quite extensively with this overpowering pistol. Desert Eagle is regarded as more potent than some ARs, SMGs, and SGs.

2) M24 (Sniper)

M24 is an easy-to-control sniper (Image via Garena)

Attributes:

Damage: 90

90 Rate of fire: 27

27 Range: 79

79 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 15

15 Accuracy: 90

90 Movement speed: 93

93 Armor penetration: 14

The M24 is one of the newest weapons in the shooter title. It was launched in the preceding OB update and has been buffed in the OB35 version. Its damage has been boosted by 8%.

The M24 is a lightweight sniper which makes it easier to target opponents and shoot at them precisely even while moving. Moreover, the specific sniper has a decent range and movement speed attributes.

1) M1887 (Shotgun)

M1887 is an evergreen popular shogun in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Attributes:

Damage: 100

100 Rate of fire: 40

40 Range: 15

15 Reload speed: 55

55 Magazine: 2

2 Accuracy: 10

10 Movement speed: 79

79 Armor penetration: 28

M1887 is arguably the most used shotgun in Free Fire. It is a double-barrel gun that comes with incredible damage. Moreover, it has a certain armor-piercing ability that makes it even more dangerous.

Although the attributes of this shotgun have been altered many times, it is still dominant over other shotguns. In this OB35 patch also, the developers tweaked three of its attributes: the rate of fire by +5%, effective range by +5%, and damage by -5%.

Note: This article is solely based on the author's opinion. Notably, the list is intended to touch on each firearm category in Free Fire relating to the topic. Also, the attributes of all the listed guns are taken from Garena's official source.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far