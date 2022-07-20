Free Fire OB35 update download size for Android and iOS

The Free Fire OB35 update rolled out today, 20 July 2022, and players have quite a few exciting features they can enjoy. However, since the maintenance time is not up, they will have to wait a while longer to enjoy the new features.

Mobile gamers can head to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the OB35 update even if the maintenance time is live. Once the maintenance time is up at 5:10 pm IST (GMT +5:30), they can log into the game to enjoy the new introductions and experience the adjustments that have been made.

Free Fire OB35 update size for all types of mobile devices

Download sizes for Android and iOS devices are given below (Image via Sportskeeda)

Before users can download the update, they must have sufficient free space on their mobiles. Here are the actual and recommended sizes for the Free Fire OB35 update.

Android

The size of the Free Fire update on the Google Play Store is 480 MB. Android mobile gamers are recommended to keep around 600 MB free, so the update gets installed without hitches.

Note: The update size might change depending on the mobile device’s version. The size of the OB35 version will range from 300 MB to 600 MB

iOS

Apple players usually need to have more space compared to their Android counterparts. The total size of the new version is 1.2 GB, so they are recommended to have around 1.5 GB of free space to accommodate the update adequately.

The login rewards that users can claim on update date (Image via Garena)

Players who log in today will be eligible to claim exciting login rewards in Free Fire. The “Update & Login Reward” event will commence today and conclude on 23 July 2022. Hence, they have three days to claim the rewards just by logging in.

Here are the prizes that Free Fire gamers can win:

Day 1 – 2 Weapon Royale Voucher, 2 Diamond Royale Vouchers, and 2 Pet Food

Day 2 – 150 Universal Fragments

Note: Weapon Royale and Diamond Royale Vouchers expire on 31 July 2022.

Disclaimer: Since the battle royale game is banned in India, individuals from the country are advised to play the MAX version instead.

