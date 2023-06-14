The Grandfather in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

For uniques in Diablo 4, few are as impactful as The Grandfather. A massive two-handed weapon, it brings something virtually any player of Blizzard’s latest action RPG could want - more crit. A high-damage, hard-hitting unique, it might be hard to locate, but it’s worth having on so many characters. While few builds require this weapon, it’s one of the more satisfying drops to see as you explore Sanctuary.

The Grandfather is an excellent Diablo 4 weapon, but it’s rare. Here’s what you need to know about where it could possibly drop, and what makes it such a powerful weapon in D4.

How to unlock The Grandfather in Diablo 4

Unfortunately, uniques are incredibly rare. There’s only one guaranteed drop for that rarity in the game, and that comes from defeating Lilith in the main story.

Any other unique in Diablo 4 requires you to reach Nightmare difficulty - that includes The Grandfather. However, you’re better off getting to Torment, for the chance at the absolute best versions of unique items in D4.

That means you’ll need to complete the Capstone Dungeon Cathedral of Light in Tier 2 to get access to World Tier 3. Next, complete Fallen Temple on Tier 3, to get access to the final difficulty, Torment.

Completing most of the content in the game at that point will grant you uniques. Helltides are one of the best places to farm these via the Helltide Mystery Chests. Another option are dungeons with high-density packs of monsters.

You can also get lucky and find uniques via gambling, but the odds are not in your favor. While personally, I have not found a unique drop that way, but other players have reported different results.

The Grandfather’s unique effects and affixes in Diablo 4

“An unbroken lineage of unwavering strength”

What makes The Grandfather such an incredible weapon though? Its base stat numbers can vary, but it is a slow weapon, and will also likely see +Critical Strike Damage in the baseline stats.

The Grandfather’s other properties can roll higher than normal, making it an ideal pickup. For the stats, here are the likely affixes you’re going to see on this Diablo 4 unique.

+9.0-16.0% Damage

+12-20 All Stats

+147-235 Maximum Life

Ignores Durability Loss

However, it also has a unique affix, that makes it truly special. It increases your Critical Strike Damage by 60-100%. That makes this an enjoyable weapon for Barbarians and Druids especially. Any Crit build could see this weapon a must-have - provided they can wield 2-handers.

This weapon is easily one of the best uniques you can pick up in this game. But if you want this drop, you’re going to have to do some serious work to pick it up. You’ll also need just a bit of luck.

