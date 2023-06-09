How to unlock World Tier 3 and get past level 50 in Diablo 4

Once you’ve hit level 50 in Diablo 4, you might want to head to World Tier 3; It’s where the next major challenges lie in the game. If you’re seeking better gear, more challenge, and of course, Nightmare Dungeons, you need to head to Nightmare difficulty. It might seem a little confusing how to unlock this mode, but we know exactly what you need to do to make it happen. Any class can do it solo, and once you’ve hit this new mode, you can progress deeper towards D4’s endgame.

If you don’t know how to access the next tier of difficulty in Diablo 4, look no further. We’ll cover the requirements, and what you need to do to progress further into the most difficult parts of Blizzard’s hit action RPG.

How to reach World Tier 3 in Diablo 4

Many players might find World Tier 1 to be incredibly simple. No matter what class you play, bosses like Tyrant King Brol can be overcome with almost no strategy. After defeating Lilith, and progressing through the end of the game, there are still greater challenges to tackle in Diablo 4.

World Tiers in Diablo 4 represent new challenges, greater difficulty, but of course, the best rewards. If you want to get to World Tier 3 (Nightmare difficulty) for Diablo 4, it’s not as difficult as it might seem. First, you must, of course, beat the game, and reach level 50 on your character of choice.

Then, complete the game on World Tier 2 - some players may choose to simply start on World Tier 2, so they get a challenge right out of the gate in D4. Once you’ve beaten the game on that stage and hit level cap, you need to conquer the Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon.

After this, you should automatically unlock World Tier 3 in Diablo 4. Once you’ve gone to Kyovashad and changed the difficulty level to Nightmare, you can start leveling beyond 50. Hardcore players have the same requirements - if you want the greatest challenges, you must still go through this method.

However, World Tier 3 has some benefits. You’ll start seeing Unique drops as well as Sacred items. Some of the best gear in the game begins to drop at this difficulty level. Plus, you’ll start getting bonus experience, which is always a positive.

However, the enemies in Nightmare do not mess around. Things get significantly difficult. It’s recommended you have a build you’re confident in, or a group you can tackle the content with.

Nightmare difficulty offers the next level of challenge for players of Blizzard's latest action RPG. Once you reach level 70 and meet the next set of requirements, you can head on to the final challenge - World Tier 4/Torment.

Poll : 0 votes