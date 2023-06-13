Where to find Helltide Mystery Chests in Diablo 4

The world of Sanctuary in Diablo 4 holds many mysteries, challenges, and rewards for players to find. Among these challenges is the post-game Helltide Event, which is timed and can only be accessed after getting the quest called The Helltide Rises. This quest will become accessible once you unlock World Tier 3, which can only be done once you've completed the Capstone Dungeon.

A Helltide Event only lasts for a limited amount of time but occurs quite often. Always keep an eye out on your map to see if a Helltide event is ongoing, and get ready to slay some enemies. Do also be on the lookout for the extremely valuable Helltide Mystery Chests.

How many Helltide Mystery Chests are in each region in Diablo 4?

Otherwise known as Tortured Gifts of Mystery, Helltide Mystery Chests are only accessible during Diablo 4's Helltide Events. They aren't visible on the map like other items, which means you will need to spend some time looking for them.

Putting in some effort towards locating these chests is definitely worth it since they provide multiple unique and legendary items.

It is important to note that chests in a certain area can only be found when a Diablo 4 Helltide Event is occurring there. Not all chests will be visible at the same time. You will need to spend 175 Aberrant Cinders to unlock each one, which you can only farm during a Helltide Event.

Thanks to user u/cloudeightk on Reddit, we now know the location of 27 of these chests. However, since their post six days ago, a few more chest locations have been found.

Note that these are only general locations, and the exact area where the chests are located will still need to be sniffed out before you can access them.

Currently, there are 11 known chests in the Kehjistan region. Four are located in the Amber Sands sub-region, three each in the Ragged Coastline and the Southern Expanse, two in the Dismal foothills, another two in the Fethis Wasteland, and one at Omath's Redoubt.

There are nine currently known chest locations in Diablo 4's Scosglen region. There are four each in both the North Shore and the Deep Forest sub-regions, while there is a solitary chest in the Highland Wind sub-region.

DansGaming @Dansgaming Be careful in Diablo IV’s Helltide… Be careful in Diablo IV’s Helltide… https://t.co/w8eTTN8yAC

The Dry Steppes region has five chests in its vicinity. Three are in the Khargai Crags, and two can be found in the Untamed Crags.

There are also five chests located in the Fractured Peaks region. Three are found in the Frigid Expanse, while two can potentially spawn in the Sarkova Pass area.

The area with the least amount of known Helltide Mystery Chests is the Hawezar region. There are two chests that potentially spawn in both the Dismal Foothills and the Fethis Wetlands sub-regions.

Once again, it is important to note that these chests do not spawn all at the same time. You will need to search for them quickly before the allotted time for the event ends.

