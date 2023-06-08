Diablo 4: All Altars of Lilith locations in Dry Steppes

Diablo 4 has five major locations that are filled with various unique places, side-quests, story quests, and much more. To effectively tackle all of them, you will have to keep enhancing your character’s core stats. One highly recommended method to achieve this is by locating and collecting Altars of Lilith. Each one gives a boost in core stats by increasing the Murmuring Obol capacity, granting additional life, and even awarding players with paragon points.

When you discover Altars of Lilith in the wilderness of Diablo 4, you will receive an award after activation. These awards include permanent buffs, such as:

+2 Strength

+2 Dexterity

+2 Willpower

+2 Intelligence

+1 Paragon Point

These aforementioned enhancements prove invaluable for your character as you level them up. The world of Diablo 4 contains 160 Altars of Lilith in total, and 33 are located in the Dry Steppes region alone. In this feature, we’ll guide you through all of the ones located in this region in Diablo 4.

All Altars of Lilith locations in the Dry Steppes region in Diablo 4, listed

The Dry Steppes region has 33 Altars of Lilith in total, which is identical to those found in the Scosglen region. Here are the locations of each one of them explained.

1) Rift of a Thousand Eyes

Find this location just behind the area of the main story quest called Whittling Sanity. You’ll only be able to access this Altar after you finish the aforementioned quest.

Rewards: +2 Intelligence.

2) Forsaken Ascent

You’ll have to visit the fiery pit located east of the Mephisto Shrine. You will end up in the location anyway once you activate the quest Dark Glass in Diablo 4.

Rewards: +2 Intelligence

3) Akhai Praire

The Altar of Lilith located in the Akhai Praire region is difficult to locate, and is found in the PvP only area of this region.

Reward: 1 paragon point

4) Wayward Plains

This Altar in the Wayward Plains is located in a cave northeast of Ked Bardu.

Rewards: +2 Dexterity

5) The Wretched Strand

One of the easiest-to-spot Altars of Lilith in Diablo 4. All you need to do is move southeast from the Seaside Descent dungeon entrance.

Rewards: +2 Willpower

6) Wayward Plains’ Altar of Lilith 2

Leave Ked Bardu’s southern exit, and then head to the east to find a small cave. The Altar of Lilith is located inside the cave.

Rewards: +2 Intelligence

7) The 3rd Altar of Lilith in Wayward Plains

Look directly south of Ked Bardu to find yet another small cave; therein resides the Altar of Lilith.

Rewards: +2 Strength

8) Abahru Canyon

Yet another easy-to-spot Altar of Lilith. Take part in the main quest in the region to stumble across one.

Rewards: +2 Intelligence

9) The Crown of Fiends

Head north of the Mournfield dungeon entrance to find a little path that leads to a mountain cave. This Altar of Lilith is located inside the mountain cave.

Reward: +2 Intelligence

10) Hapless Frontier

To reach the Altar located in the Hapless Frontier of Diablo 4, you should utilize the Farobru Waypoint situated in the Dry Steppes region. From the town, proceed to the southeast direction. In the mountainous area, there will be a cave where the Altar can be found.

Reward: +2 Dexterity

11) Path of the Stray Souls

From Fate's Retreat Waypoint, move in a southeast direction to find this Altar of Lilith.

Reward: 1 paragon point

12) The Boiling Plains

In the vicinity of the Fate's Retreat Waypoint, you will encounter a group of cultists along with a formidable elite boss towards the southeast. These adversaries act as guardians, protecting the Altar that awaits you.

Reward: +2 Willpower

13) The Trail of Bones

This Altar is located just south of the Hidden Overlook Waypoint.

Reward: +2 Strength

14) Bloodsoaked Ingres

All you need to do is head northwest of the Buried Halls dungeon entrance. You’ll eventually stumble upon the Altar near a tent.

Reward: +2 Willpower

15) Bloodsoaked Ingres Altar of Lilith 2

From the Ancient's Lament dungeon entrance, head north and look for a wooden structure. The Altar is located beneath the wooden structure.

Reward: +2 Dexterity

16) Bluff of Olzei

You need to move south from the Onyx Watchtower Stronghold. The Altar is hidden behind a bent-over-tree. However, you need to climb down a couple of walls to find it. During the day time, the Altar is very difficult to spot. However at night, the glow is easier to spot in this location.

Reward: +2 Strength

17) The Onyx Watchtower

Inside the Onyx Watchtower stronghold, you’ll come across an area with breakable tree trunks and barrels. Break them and duck underneath the discovered entrance to find the Altar.

Reward: +2 Willpower

18) Bastard’s Pass

Head west from the Onyx Watchtower, and you’ll come across a group of Bandits waiting to ambush you. There is an Altar of Lilith near the pack of Bandits.

Reward: +2 Intelligence

19) Adherent’s Rise

This Altar is located slightly to the north of the Forgotten Depths dungeon in Diablo 4.

Reward: +2 Strength

20) The Brackish Pans

You’ll come across a bridge to the west of the Forgotten Depths dungeon. The Altar of Lilith is hidden underneath the bridge.

Reward: +2 Dexterity

21) The Brackish Pans Altar of Lilith 2

Head south of the Forgotten Depths dungeon to find a lake. The Altar of Lilith is located on the shores of the lake.

Reward: 1 paragon point

22) Temple of Rot

This Altar is located on the northeast section inside the Temple of Rot stronghold.

Reward: 1 paragon point

23) Crane Tribe Hutmont

Head northeast from the Temple of Rot’s main entrance to find another Altar of Lilith.

Reward: +2 Dexterity

24) Galtmaa Bushland

Move slightly north of the Sealed Archives Dungeon entrance to find an Altar of Lilith closeby.

Reward: +2 Strength

25) Desolation's Reach

You’ll come across this Altar in an abandoned field to the south of the Sealed Archives Dungeon entrance.

Reward: +2 Intelligence

26) Galtmaa Bushland Altar of Lilith 2

By traveling to the Jirandai Waypoint in Diablo 4 and proceeding towards the northwest, you will come across a dilapidated house. Concealed within this house lies yet another Altar of Lilith.

Reward: +2 Willpower

27) Ruins of Qara-Yisa

Move towards the southern edge of the Ruins of Qara-Yisa to find a breakable wooden platform. Break the wooden platform to reveal the Altar.

Reward: +2 Willpower

28) The Bleak Expanse

Head towards the northeast direction from the ruins of Qara-Yisu to find another Altar.

Reward: +2 Intelligence

29) The Bleak Expanse Altar of Lilith 2

Head exactly north from the ruins of Qara-Yisu to locate this Altar of Lilith.

Reward: +2 Willpower

30) Tamuur Hinterland

Search for a rocky outcrop southeast of the Komdor Temple Dungeon’s main entrance. The Altar is situated behind the rocky outcrop.

Reward: +2 Intelligence

31) The Ashen Tread

After leaving the Komdor Temple Dungeon, follow the coastline until you come across some Driftwood. This is where the Altar lies.

Reward: +2 Willpower

32) Undying Marches

Move in the southeast direction from the Carrion Fields Dungeon entrance to come across a steep cliff. Climb up to find the Altar of Lilith here.

Reward: +2 Strength

33) Ragged Shore

Head north from the Carrion Fields Dungeon entrance and keep following the coastline until the Altar of Lilith comes in your sight.

Reward: +2 Dexterity

These are all the 33 Altars of Lilith that you’ll come across in the Dry Steppes region in Diablo 4. Remember, all major regions contain these.

Diablo 4 is now available to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. Follow Sportskeeda for more related content on Diablo 4 and to keep yourself updated with the gaming world.

