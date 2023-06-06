How to complete The Onyx Watchtower Stronghold in Diablo 4

There are plenty of dungeons and strongholds to clear as you trudge through Diablo 4, each offering its own set of objectives and challenges. Finishing these areas offer unique and interesting rewards, but you must face mobs and powerful bosses. One such stronghold in Diablo 4 is The Onyx Watchtower.

This particular bastion is located in the southern part of the Dry Steppes region. Clearing it will reward you with 100 Renown and a new area populated with friendly NPC, along with whatever weapons and resources you may find.

Clearing The Onyx Stronghold in Diablo 4

Once you enter this stronghold, you will receive the objective to Explore the Onyx Watchtower. Walk around until a classic Diablo 4 mob consisting of bandits attacks you. You won't have to explore too much before this happens, so be ready for a fight. You can easily clear the mob using an area-of-effect attack.

The moment the bandit mob attacks you, you will be given two new objectives. The first is to Purge the bandits and raze their encampment, while the other is to Slay the Captain's lieutenants.

Your progress for the first objective will be represented by a red bar that fills as you kill the bandits and destroy their structures and supplies. These are all marked on the mini-map and will appear as carts, tents, or support beams. Now is your chance to unleash chaos, slaying bandits and razing as many supplies as possible.

The lieutenants that you need to slay will be indicated on the map by a yellow circle covering a relatively wide location. These circles indicate the general area where one of these lieutenants can be found. There are a total of four lieutenants you must eliminate before progressing to the next objective.

The first lieutenant is called Thidrek, the Beast-Master. He is surrounded by cages that house some powerful enemies, so be careful about destroying these. Once defeated, he will drop the Storeroom Key, which you will need later, so make sure to pick it up. The next lieutenant, Crocus the Greedy, is found north of Thidrek.

The third lieutenant, Talida, is located further to the north. The fourth and final lieutenant is called Hagrin, who is on the eastern side and is hiding behind a locked door. You will need the Storeroom Key, which you should have looted earlier from Thidrek. You can deal with these lieutenants in any order you like and fill up the objective bar for your first objective along the way.

Once all four lieutenants are down and a sufficient number of bandits and supplies have been destroyed, your objective will change. You will now be tasked with finding this stronghold's boss, Captain Ezmin, inside the watchtower. The figure can be found in the central area.

This boss can become invisible for short periods of time, thus becoming impervious. Watch out for the firebombs this enemy will drop, which can cause huge amounts of damage and obscure your vision. Aside from this, wave after wave of enemies will join the fight until Ezmin is defeated.

Once the battle is over, make your way outside and activate the Wanderer's Shrine. Interacting with the shrine completes this area, with you having cleared and conquered Diablo 4's The Onyx Watchtower.

The area will become populated with weapon and armor vendors, a healer, a blacksmith, and some other NPCs that will also act as quest providers. If you are looking for more Diablo 4 guides, here's one on how to clear the Nostrava Stronghold.

