All Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith locations in Hawezar

Altars of Lilith are hidden items (strange-looking statues) spread across the Sanctuary, the site of all activities in Diablo 4. These collectibles permanently boost your stats in the game and help you level up faster. Although they are usually freely available and easy to find, you might have to intricately investigate to locate them at times.

There are approximately 160 Altars of Lilith spread throughout the Sanctuary in Diablo 4. There are 33 available in the Dry Steppes, 28 in the Fractured Peaks, 34 in Hawezar, 31 in Kehjistan, and 34 in Scosglen. A world-view map guides you to all these places.

Where can players find the Altars of Lilith in Diablo 4’s Hawezar?

Hawezar is a swamp area located in the southeast region on the world map in Diablo 4. It is situated east of Kehjistan and south of Fractured Peaks. It is home to 34 Altars of Lilith spread across the area. Given below is a list of the places where you can find them, along with their number and rewards:

Blightmarsh (4):

Altar 1: Located at the south-east end of Blightmarsh in Diablo 4, you will find the statue hidden in the crevices of trees.

Altar 2: Located east of the Serpent’s Lair Dungeon, you will find the statue in an isolated house.

Altar 3: Located at the end of the routes leading to the Dismal Foothills, you will find the statue hidden beneath a tree branch.

Altar 4: Located at the north-east corner of Bightmarsh, you will find the statue hidden behind a few branches.

Crusader's Monument (1):

Located north of Zarbinzet in Diablo 4, you need to climb up a flight of stairs where the statue will be hidden under a tree.

Dismal Foothills (4):

Altar 1: Jump over a water body to reach an isolated area where you will find the statue.

Altar 2: Located at the southeast end of the Foothills in Diablo 4, you will find the statue hidden under the shade of a huge tree.

Altar 3: Make your way through the wetlands to reach a deserted boat where you will find the statue.

Altar 4: Located at the northeast end of the Foothills, you will find the statue hidden under some branches.

Eriman's Pyre (1):

Found at the northwest end of the Pyre, under a destroyed wall.

Fethis Wetlands (4):

Altar 1: Located at the southwest end of the Wetlands in Diablo 4, the statue can be found near a tree.

Altar 2: Located at the northeast of the Wetlands, you will find the statue hidden behind a few trees.

Altar 3: Located at the east of the Wetlands, you will find the statue hidden behind a few branches of a tree.

Altar 4: Located at the southwest of the Wetlands, you will find the statue hidden behind a few bushes.

Forsaken Coast (3):

Altar 1: Located northwest of the Faceless Shrine in Diablo 4, you will find the statue amongst a few trees.

Altar 2: Located at the southern end of the Coast, you will find the statue among the ruins of a shipwreck.

Altar 3: Located northwest of Blackwater waypoint, you will find the statue in front of a few trees.

Rotspill Delta (3):

Altar 1: Located south of the Haunted Refuge Dungeon in Diablo 4, you will find the statue hidden among some stone ruins.

Altar 2: Located east of the Belfry Zakara Dungeon, you will find the statue amongst some tree remains on a shipwreck.

Altar 3: Located at the north-east corner of the Delta, you will find the statue in the water.

Ruins of Rakhat Keep (1):

Located at the northwest region of the Keep, you will find the statue hidden in a desolate building.

The Writhing Mire (4):

Altar 1: Located at the north of the Mire in Diablo 4, you will find the statue hidden under a low-lying tree.

Altar 2: Located at the western region of the Mire, you will find the statue behind some trees.

Altar 3: Located south-east of the Fetid Mausoleum Dungeon, you will find the statue hidden under a tree, behind a torch.

Altar 4: Located south-west of the Fetid Mausoleum Dungeon in the Mire, you will find the statue covered by a tree.

Toxic Fens (4):

Altar 1: Located at the southwestern coast of the Fens in Diablo 4, you will find the statue on a rock.

Altar 2: Located at the western region, you will find the statue hidden behind some bushes.

Altar 3: Located northwest of the Ghoa Ruins Dungeon in Toxic Fens, you will find the statue hidden under a few bushes.

Altar 4: Located near the end of the Toxic Fens, the statue is hidden underneath a tree.

Umir Plateau (4):

Altar 1: Located at the westernmost end of the Plateau in Diablo 4, you will find the statue hidden behind some bushes.

Altar 2: Located at the southern end of the Plateau, you will find the statue hidden near a cliff.

Altar 3: You will find the statue between two waterfalls present at the route leading to the Fethis Wetlands.

Altar 4: Located north of Zarbinzet, you will find the statue hidden in some bushes near a shrine.

Vyeresz (1):

You can find the statue in the southeast region of the area, hidden amongst some ruins.

Diablo 4 is an action role-playing game that was released worldwide on June 6, 2023. Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, it was one of the most highly anticipated titles in the genre.

Poll : 0 votes