How to complete Temple of Rot in Diablo 4? 

The Temple of Rot is a formidable stronghold in the Dry Steppes region in Diablo 4. Strongholds are sub-regions that function as a mix between a dungeon and a side-quest. These are dangerous sun regions that have fallen under the hands of evil forces. Strongholds are unique one-time events, and once conquered, they get populated by the locals and merchants.

To begin a stronghold quest in Diablo 4, you only need to enter the sub-region and partake in the various objectives, which often ends with a challenging boss fight. In this guide, we’ll walk you through one such formidable stronghold in Diablo 4 known as the Temple of Rot.

Diablo 4 Temple of Rot stronghold location

Location of the Temple of Rot in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Temple of Rot is situated in the southwestern corner of the Dry Steppes region in Diablo 4. You can head towards the Temple of Rot from Nevesk in the Desolate Highlands.

Move northeast towards The Pallid Glade. From there, turn south and west to enter The Accursed Wastes in the Dry Steppes region. The Accursed Wastes surround the Qara-Yisu sub-region, but you can bypass it by heading west to reach the neighboring Untamed Scarps.

Once in the Untamed Scarps, you'll find the Temple of Rot nestled in its western edge. The Temple of Rot has three entrances, and it doesn't really matter which one you choose. The southeastern route leads to the main entrance, while the southwestern route allows you to take a covert approach, enabling you to sneak in undetected.

Diablo 4 Cannibal Champions boss fight guide

You'll be updated with the tasks once you enter the Temple of Rot. You must face off against several cannibal champions in the Temple of Rot stronghold. There are different species of Cannibals that you’ll come across. Be wary of the Executioners, as they have a devastating leap attack. Gorgers, on the other hand, can stun you.

Your toughest challenge, however, will be overcoming the four elite Cannibal Champions that reside deep within the depths of the Temple of Rot. Here is the location of each elite champion in the Temple of Rot stronghold:

Arden, the Ravenous: He resides in the southernmost depths of the Temple of Rot. Arden, the Ravenous, possesses a powerful lighting lance that can shock you.

He resides in the southernmost depths of the Temple of Rot. Arden, the Ravenous, possesses a powerful lighting lance that can shock you. Corpse Spawn, Child of the Devourer: This champion resides in the west-central section of the temple. He mostly deals plague and poison damage.

This champion resides in the west-central section of the temple. He mostly deals plague and poison damage. Razorface, the Carrion Zealot: Resides in the north-central part of the temple. Razorface deals heavy damage from afar, and mostly relies on freeze and explosion skills.

Resides in the north-central part of the temple. Razorface deals heavy damage from afar, and mostly relies on freeze and explosion skills. Bostar, The Breaker: A powerful and large brute who resides in the east-central part of the temple. His powerful hits can stagger your character.

As far as dealing with each individual Cannibal Champion is concerned, Arden is the only one that fights alone and can be easily slain. The other three Champions are clumped together in the central region of the temple.

Each comes with its own individual chamber. However, if you stray too far, you might activate the rest of them. The situation can become quite precarious for your character in such a scenario.

Slay each elite Cannibal Champion one at a time. After which, you will hear the voice of Molqarth commanding his minions and inviting you for some well-deserved hospitality.

How to reach Molqarth’s chamber?

Molqarth’s chamber in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Moving to Molqarth’s Lair isn’t as easy as it sounds. You have to fight your way to the northwestern corner of the temple. Then, you must take a north-eastern turn to reach Molqarth’s demesne.

Over here, you can partake in a side-quest, “Bound Prisoners,” that grants you several potions and loot. In this quest, you have to rescue prisoners. This is an optional side quest that is not necessary to conquer the Temple of Rot stronghold. However, it is advised to complete the side quest anyway, as the rewards shall aid you in your journey to clear the stronghold. You can also explore the northeastern section to collect an Altar of Lilith sitting there.

When you are prepared to proceed further, go to the room in the northwest corner, where you battled Corpse Spawn, Child of the Devourer. Once you enter, be prepared for an ambush by a group of cannibals. Eliminate them, and find a hole in the wall you can crawl through. Just past the hole, you will come across two more Bound Prisoners. You will have the option to free them if you wish to. For now, crawl through the hole, and there's a good chance you will discover a hidden Resplendent Chest.

After collecting the chest, backtrack to the previous room and head towards the northeastern direction. Several elite cannibal champions will halt your progress. Defeat this last line of defense to finally appoint your date with Molqarth.

Diablo 4 Molqarth the Hungerer boss fight guide

Upon reaching the chamber, you’ll see Molqarth, the Hungerer feasting upon pulsating eggs. Sadly, the boss will be too busy smashing everything around and won’t notice your presence. You’d have to initiate the fight with Molqarth.

Molqarth is a bloated cannibal who doesn’t have too many wits on him. Therefore, overcoming this boss fight shouldn’t be a hard job. All you need to do is not be too complacent. Molqarth has only two attacks up his sleeve:

Morningstar Smash: Molqarth bashes his heavy Morningstars at his opponents. It’s pretty easy to dodge his attacks by being out of range. You may refresh and replenish your cooldown while he is at it.

Molqarth bashes his heavy Morningstars at his opponents. It’s pretty easy to dodge his attacks by being out of range. You may refresh and replenish your cooldown while he is at it. Shockwaves: A somewhat more powerful smash on the ground through his Morningstars that creates a linear V-shaped pattern on the ground and sends shockwaves forward. Molqarth will smash the ground three times. With each smash, the shockwaves intensify. Again, all you need to do is stay out of the V-shaped pattern to avoid all three attacks.

This is the first version of Molqarth that you need to slay within the Temple of Rot. As soon as you beat Molqarth, the Hungerer, his second, more formidable version called the Spawn of Molqarth, crops up.

Diablo 4 Spawn of Molqarth boss fight guide

The Spawn of Molqarth is a much worthier foe you’ll come across in the Temple of Rot. This particular version of Molqarth is a greater damage dealer than the previous one you had to beat. The Spawn of Molqarth has three powerful moves up his sleeve:

Claw Scythes: The beast will chase you and damage you with its devastating claws. You can outrun Molqarth, but his leaps and spawning fly swarms will make it difficult for you to dodge all the times.

The beast will chase you and damage you with its devastating claws. You can outrun Molqarth, but his leaps and spawning fly swarms will make it difficult for you to dodge all the times. Spread Pestilence: To heat up things a little, Molqarth will defile numerous patches of the chamber. These infected patches will have a toxin effect. Therefore, you must avoid these patches of land at all cost during the boss fight. Furthermore, Molqarth can spawn a swarm of flies to distract you further.

To heat up things a little, Molqarth will defile numerous patches of the chamber. These infected patches will have a toxin effect. Therefore, you must avoid these patches of land at all cost during the boss fight. Furthermore, Molqarth can spawn a swarm of flies to distract you further. Scythe Leap: This is by far Molqarth most powerful attack. Molqarth leaps forward and smashes the ground. The ability not only deals massive damage if it connects but also brings in additional AOE damage.

To beat the Spawn of Molqarth, you’d have to keep moving perpendicular to the direction of the boss’ leaps in both phases. Be wary of Molqarth if the boss’ health is below 50%. In such a circumstance, Molqarth performs the Scythe Leap three successive times.

Diablo 4 Temple of Rot stronghold rewards

After slaying both versions of Molqarth, you need to head back to the place where you had the option two release two Bound Prisoners. It’s the same place where the hidden Resplendent Chest lies.

Interact with the Resplendent Chest to conquer the Temple of Rot stronghold, and claim 100 Renown for yourself.

This concludes our step-by-step guide on how to clear the Temple of Rot stronghold in Diablo 4. Keep tabs on Sportskeeda for more related content on Diablo 4 and all the latest news and updates on the gaming world.

Poll : 0 votes