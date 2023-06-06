How to complete the Tur Dulra Stronghold in Diablo 4

Strongholds in Diablo 4 are areas in the Sanctuary that are captured by demonic forces. To capture a stronghold, players will have to make their way to one and defeat all the enemies that spawn there before participating in a boss fight. Once the boss is defeated, the area will be liberated from the demons, and players will receive certain rewards.

Strongholds can be considered side missions in Diablo 4. Once liberated, players don't have to complete them again. There are a total of three strongholds in every region.

Here's a quick guide on how to liberate the Tur Dulra Stronghold in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Tur Dulra Stronghold location

The Tur Dulra Stronghold can be found in the Scosglen region. It's recommended that you hit at least level 19 before you attempt to liberate it. This activity scales with your level. The higher your level, the more difficult the activity becomes.

Just like the other strongholds on the map, there are a few smaller objectives associated with this one. Once you reach the area, you will have to interact with the Druid there. You must then locate and liberate the three Druid spirits. While liberating these spirits, you will be swarmed with a lot of smaller enemies, so be prepared to dish out some serious AoE attacks.

After you've successfully liberated the three Druid spirits, you will trigger the final boss fight.

How to defeat Baelgemoth, Infernal Tormentor

You will find Baelgemoth in the area where you first initiated the mission. This boss, although not that tanky, has a plethora of attacks at his disposal. Apart from summoning a steady supply of ads, he uses fire breath and a swing attack that can do considerable damage.

You'll be able to avoid both attacks easily if you maintain some distance between yourself and Baelgemoth. Apart from these two attacks, the boss can teleport and create a shockwave that deals damage. Keep your distance and use a steady flow of attacks on this boss to defeat him in no time.

After you've defeated the boss, make your way to the Tur Dulra waypoint and interact with it. Once you've done this, the villagers will return to the area, and the waypoint will be unlocked. You can use this waypoint to fast travel here later on.

Diablo 4 Tur Dulra Stronghold rewards

Apart from unlocking the fast travel node to this region, you will also unlock different vendors, quite similar to the ones you see at Kyovashad. Additionally, you will receive some Scosglen Renown.

Once you've liberated the Tur Dulra Stronghold in Diablo 4, you will be able to access the Underoot and Wretched Delve dungeons in the game.

