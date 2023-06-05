The best Rogue PvE build in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 features five different classes for players to experiment with. Each class has specific skills and abilities that make them unique in combat. However, it's rather unwise to unlock all skills because not all of them synergize well with each other. Furthermore, it's nearly impossible to survive in the mid to endgame stages without a proper build loadout.

The Rogue is a class that mainly focuses on debuffing the target, thereby causing the enemy to take a huge amount of damage within a short period of time. That said, here's the best Rogue build you need to try out in Diablo 4.

Best Rogue build in Diablo 4 for early game

Early in the game, you won't have access to too many options for leveling up. In fact, until you hit level 20, you won't be able to access your specialization either. Truth be told, the early game stage in Diablo 4 lasts until you hit level 50. This is a setup you can try while grinding your way to level 50.

This build will focus on the Twisting Blades ability a lot. Your main goal is to make the enemy vulnerable, causing them to take around 20% additional damage. With that said, here are all the skills you need to consider:

Puncture - Enhanced Puncture - Fundamental Puncture

Twisting Blades (x4) - Enhanced Twisting Blades - Advanced Twisting Blades

Poison Trap (x5) - Enhanced Poison Trap - Subverting Poison Trap

Dark Shroud - Enhanced Dark Shroud - Subverting Dark Shroud

Shadow Step - Enhanced Shadow Step - Methodical Shadow Step

Dash (x5) - Enhanced Dash - Disciplined Dash

Exploit (x3)

Haste (x3)

Adrenalin Rush (x1)

Weapon Mastery (x3)

Momentum

Malice (x3)

Trap Mastery (x3)

Deadly Venom (x3)

Debilitating Toxins (x3)

Siphoning Strikes (x2)

Sturdy (x3)

For the Aspects, the quicker you get Bladedancer's, Edgemaster's, Blade-Trapper's, and Ravenous Aspect the better it is. These will enhance your damage output considerably.

Best Rogue build in Diablo 4 for mid game

The mid-game stage in Diablo 4 begins once you hit Level 50 in the game. Here's when you finally get access to your paragon boards. You can also start using your legendaries now.

For the most part, the skills mentioned above will stay the same. You can choose to respect the Twisting Blades for Flurry if you want to experiment with your build, but the damage output isn't that great. The optional legendaries for this build are as follows:

Aspect of the Expectant

Vengeful Aspect

Aspect of Disobedience

Aspect of Might

Cheat's Aspect

Aspect of the Umbral

Ghostwalker Aspect

There are three Glyphs that you can also use here. These rare Glyphs are Turf, Closer, and Exploit.

Best Rogue build in Diablo 4 for endgame

Once you hit the endgame stages in Diablo 4, you can finally use Unique items in the game. Not only that, you'll finally be able to access more Glyphs and Aspects. Having said that, Mangler's Aspect is an item that you can consider using in the build.

As for the Glyphs, go for Combat and Ambush. Finally, when it comes to the Unique item, you must pick up the Penitent Greaves. Based on the current patch balances, this item is currently the best in slot.

