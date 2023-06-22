Fists of Fate in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

There are a plethora of Unique items to aid you during your playthrough in Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo 4. Depending on your character class and current build, you can pick up these extremely rare items in Sanctuary, as they can do a world of good during combat. However, the Fists of Fate is arguably the most peculiar of them all.

Fists of Fate is a Unique item that is usable for all the classes in this action RPG. However, its Unique effect and Affixes make it the most interesting piece of gear in the game.

How to get the Fists of Fate in Diablo 4

Unique items, like the Fists of Fate, are always unlocked after gaining access to the World Tier 3 Nightmare and World Tier 4 Torment difficulties in Diablo 4. Once you have unlocked these World Tiers, you will find Unique items appearing as a drop reward from enemy mobs and bosses.

To gain access to the World Tier 3 Nightmare difficulty, you must finish the main quest campaign in World Tier 2 Veteran mode and beat the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in the Fractured Peaks. Consequently, you can unlock World Tier 3 Nightmare mode and access its rewards and loot.

Additionally, if you want an even better shot at acquiring the Fists of Fate, you can unlock the World Tier 4 Torment difficulty by completing the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in the Dry Steppes.

Once you have unlocked the aforementioned World Tier difficulties, you can toggle between them through the World Tier statue in Kyovashad.

Fists of Fate Effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

As mentioned earlier, the Fists of Fate is the most peculiar item in the entirety of Diablo 4. Notwithstanding its significantly higher armor rating, it has an interesting ability.

While you equip the Fists of Fate, you will randomly deal 1% to 200-300% of your original damage. Hence, proving true to its name, it is all about "fate." You might randomly do immense damage to an enemy or very little. If you are up for the gamble, this piece of gear is for you.

The dependency on luck doesn't stop here, as Fists of Fate has four Affixes, and all of them are Lucky Hits:

Lucky Hit: X% chance to heal up to +XX Life Lucky Hit: Up to an X% chance to restore +XX% Primary Resource Lucky Hit: Up to an XX% chance to Immobilize Lucky Hit: Up to an XX% chance to Daze

This is everything you need to know about the Fists of Fate in Diablo 4 right now.

