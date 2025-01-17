Diablo 4 Season 7 gives me S2 deja vu, and that's a double-edged sword

I always love diving into new Diablo 4 seasons, and Season 7 is no exception. I’m a big fan of the Witchcraft powers — even if they are just Diablo 3 abilities. That doesn’t really bother me too much. I’m of the opinion that you don’t have to revolutionize the wheel every time — the seasons don’t always have to be new, game-breaking technology or never-before-seen mechanics. Doing that every time is going to burn out all the cool ideas at once.

However, I do think there are certain yearly milestones where unique, new challenges would do better than a reskinned Helltide and a familiar growth system. I feel like I’m going to enjoy Season 7 of Diablo 4, even if the Witchcraft powers aren’t exactly new, but some unfortunate things go along with this.

Diablo 4 Season 7 feels like a reskin of Season 2, which is both good and bad

It’s not all doom-and-gloom for Diablo 4 Season 7 — the Witchcraft powers and socketables, for example, look like they’ll be a lot of fun. If you have cool powers from a previous game that can be reused, I don’t see the issue. I’m more curious to see the various synergies that will pop up from them — of course, that’s also presuming it won’t be a tedious, frustrating grind to get what you want and power it up.

This looks kind of familiar ... (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I don’t think every season has to be unique, either. We’ve had good seasons and very bad, disappointing ones. I don’t think this one’s going to be worse than, say, Season of the Construct. I also appreciate that at least there’s a story to it — around the Tree of Whispers — that’s engaging. It also includes an update to that area, so another nice touch.

While no, every season doesn’t have to break the mold, I do feel the first season of the year should probably start pretty hot. The reason I thought last season was a little on the mediocre side was because the expansion had just dropped. It made sense to not want to overshadow that — but we’re in 2025 now!

Some Diablo 4 fans are going to be happy with Season 7, even if it’s just a reskinned Helltide with “new types of enemies” to fight. We have no idea how common the powerful enemies are going to be, what the grind will be like, et cetera. That won’t bother a good chunk of the population.

These were not fun in Season 6, not at all (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The problem with some of the last few seasons is that they lack depth. I don’t mean when it comes to player builds but the actual content of the season is lacking. I love Diablo 4 and I gave up on Season 6 almost immediately. I got to level cap and grinded out almost 100 Paragon levels, and then just lost interest in it. I rarely fought Realmwalkers because I didn’t find it engaging.

I think, at the end of the day, that’s what seasons are missing: depth. Something more than just “Here’s a new monster type, fight it until you are sick of looking at piles of corpses.” I stand by my thoughts of Season 7 probably being fun. We’ll see once it launches. I just hope that the next season has something with a bit more weight to it.

