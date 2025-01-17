Diablo 4: Is Echo of Lilith a good final boss?

Echo of Lilith is such an interesting figure in Diablo 4 — the original Lilith final boss battle was incredibly easy if you paid even the slightest bit of attention. However, the endgame has a better, beefier, more cruel version — Echo of Lilith. If you’re not level capped, with a perfect build, you’re going to have a bad time.

There are, of course, going to be Diablo 4 players that say “Echo of Lilith is easy, you’re just bad”, but that’s just the nature of online discourse. While yes, regular Lilith isn’t too challenging, her final form at the endgame is another matter. But is she really a good final boss? The answer is a bit complicated.

Diablo 4’s Echo of Lilith is an okay final boss but also feels incredibly unfair and needlessly punishing

There are certainly good things about the fight in Diablo 4, and there are a lot of really annoying, bad things. One of the positives, in a way, is also a negative though — you don’t have to ever fight Echo of Lilith in D4. You can just choose not to. There are almost no rewards for it other than perhaps an achievement, and the satisfaction of a job well done.

I'd probably be less salty about fighting Echo of Lilith if it were worth it (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The fight kind of feels like a Souls boss, and if that’s what you’re into, then by all means, have at her! She’s been nerfed in the past months, and for some, now she’s “too easy”. Everyone’s got their take on it.

If you can learn the mechanics, in theory, you should be able to defeat Echo of Lilith. The end of her fight is definitely “learn the mechanics or die”. That doesn’t bother me — endgame fights are supposed to be hard. But Echo of Lilith is made harder by poor telegraphing of abilities and the overall color of the battleground versus her attacks.

With everything going on in this fight, it can be very hard to see important things on the ground. Visual clarity's always been a problem in D4, though. The more stuff you have going, versus boss attacks can lead to missing important attacks on the ground that you should be avoiding.

One false move and you're toast. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I guess my problem with Echo of Lilith as a boss is that unless you run an op meta build, you’re going to almost certainly struggle with the fight. There are people who cheese it out, and even players who will run you through the fight for free. I don’t think the fight should be too easy, but I do feel like more builds should have a shot, without having to go with whatever the flavor of the month is.

I don’t think she needs to be replaced, though. I don’t think we need to put Echo of Lilith in as the pinnacle boss, or the final boss of Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred. The fight itself could use a little more attention.

