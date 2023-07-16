5 scary facts about the Tree of Whispers in Diablo 4

Diablo 4's upcoming season of The Malignant is knocking on the door with its release on July 20. Players are recommended to complete the main story to enjoy the next season's quests. After completing the main story, you will get access to the Tree of Whispers, which can be found in the Hawezar region. This tree will have generous rewards for your character if you can complete the missions.

The tree has a moss-shrouded trunk, is thick as a tower, and is surrounded by swamps. Dive into this article to know some eerie facts about the Tree of Whispers in Diablo 4.

The Bargain for Knowledge, Elias's escape, and other scary facts about the Tree of Whispers in Diablo 4

1) The Bargain for Knowledge

The Tree of Whispers is where you can get knowledge and answer any of your questions, but you will have to give something of yourself in return. After you gain knowledge from the tree, it will ask for your head in return after your death.

A crow will come to you, rip your head apart and hang it on the branches of the Tree of Whispers after you die. You can not die in this state and will have to stay here for the rest of eternity, along with the other skulls hanging from the tree. You will now provide knowledge and information to the other seekers who come to the Tree of Whispers for help.

2) Elias's escape from the bargain of the Tree of Whispers

Elias and Lilith in the background (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Elias is the former priest of the Temple of Triune and a member of the Horadrim. His thirst for knowledge and twisted ideas led him to destruction. Elias was originally a mage hailing from the desert lands of Anarak. Lorath was captivated by Ellias's hunger for knowledge and thus recruited him into the Horadrim.

Elias had been to the Tree of Whispers and asked for knowledge on Immortality. This knowledge aided him to escape from the deathly bargain of capturing the head and hanging it down the branches after Elias' death.

3) Taissa's Connection

Taissa, as shown in the ritual (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It may feel like Taissa is being manipulated by Elias and is under his control to do all his bidding and be made a sacrifice in Diablo 4's cutscene. She is made into a host for Andariel, one of the greatest evils, known as the Maiden of Anguish. Taissa is shown to resist the ritual pretty well, even after Lorath fails to prevent it.

Taissa is similar to non-player characters like Gulya and Aneta from The Heretic quest chain. It will be revealed later that Taissa is a Witch of the Swamp and is aligned with the Tree of Whispers. She was endeavoring to accomplish the same objective as the player: to bring about Elias' demise.

4) The Tree of Whispers is in a hidden location

You must complete the main story of Diablo 4 to unlock the Tree of Whispers. It will remain elusive until players locate it during the pursuit of Elias. Additionally, you must take Lorath and Neyrelle with you and travel by foot to ensure you are not traveling alone to the Trees of Whispers.

The Tree of Whispers is situated north of Hawezar, a southern region characterized by treacherous swamplands and rugged cliffs. The Tree boasts of a convenient landmark and houses a vendor, Reznik the lost. You can get rings and amulets at a sale price from this vendor.

5) The Coffin Mission

In Diablo 4, the first mission that the tree gives you in return for rewards is a coffin mission. You must enter a coffin submerged in a lake which can lead to their demise. This unsettling event sets the foundation for future interactions with the Tree of Whispers.

This quest holds a significant place in Diablo 4. This is part of a series of interconnected missions that involve exploring haunted shipwrecks and other intriguing elements. You may not find the usual jumpscares in this mission rather, there will be elements of silent terror, and you will experience a chilling adventure.

The Tree of Whispers of Diablo 4 has such a name because countless heads hang from the branches of the tree, having a stare from their rotten eyes and flesh. These heads murmur throughout the swamps like an unceasing breeze through the leaves. The knowledge offered by the tree is a loan for when you die, your head will be hanging from the tree's branches just like the others.