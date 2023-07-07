How to unlock all points of interest in Diablo 4 Hawezar

The world of Sanctuary in Diablo 4 provides massive areas to adventure and get lost in. Sanctuary features a long list of dungeons and strongholds that hide both dangerous traps and valuable treasures. However, you will also encounter a multitude of beasts, demons, and other twisted creatures whose only goal is to stop you from reaching yours.

Needless to say, there are many interesting places to discover in your adventures in Diablo 4. The massive world of Sanctuary is divided into five regions, with each getting unlocked as you progress through the story.

Hawezar is the final region you gain access to as you play the game. There are many points of interest here, and if you need a guide on where they're located, you've come to the right place.

Strongholds, side quests, and other points of interest in Diablo 4's Hawezar region

Since this is the final region you'll unlock in Diablo 4, you are right in thinking that it is a challenging place filled with a variety of threats. This is the area where you'll have the final encounter in the game's story.

Everything that you've learned and everything that you've worked for so far will all be put to the test once you enter Hawezar, so make sure that you are ready for the ultimate challenge in Diablo 4's story.

Hawezar is a massive region, and there are a myriad of locations and points of interest for you to find. The best thing to do is to unlock the waypoints first to give yourself an easier time when traveling around this region in Diablo 4. There are six waypoints that are placed in strategic locations, and unlocking them will save you the trouble of walking or riding back and forth between areas.

Aside from these six waypoints, there are a total of 34 Altars of Lilith, 49 side quests, 23 side dungeons, 56 areas to discover, and three strongholds to find in the region of Hawezar. Tackling side quests and side dungeons will provide different levels of challenge and reward you decently for your efforts.

You should also invest time in conquering the three strongholds. Each one has a unique set of challenging objectives you will need to complete, but it is definitely worth it. Successfully conquering a Stronghold will handsomely reward you, and some can even unlock dungeons for you to explore. The strongholds in this region of Diablo 4 are Eriman's Pyre, Crusader's Monument, and Vyeresz.

As for the side dungeons, side quests, and areas to discover, all you need to do is allow yourself to explore the areas of Hawezar, albeit cautiously. Simply exploring the previously unexplored areas will let you discover everything that Hawezar has to offer naturally.

Don't forget to keep an eye out for the Altar's of Lilith as you explore this region, as they will help you level up your character even further.

Hawezar will undoubtedly be a challenge, but once you conquer it, it will be worth it. There are several things to do once you complete the campaign, such as advancing the challenge to World Tier 3 and World Tier 4 by completing Capstone Dungeons.

If you've missed some things from the first region of the game or are only starting out in your Diablo 4 adventure, check out this guide for Fractured Peaks.

