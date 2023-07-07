How to unlock all points of interest in Diablo 4 Fractured Peaks

The world of Sanctuary, where Diablo 4 takes place, is quite massive. The game world is divided into five regions: Scosglen, Dry Steppes, Kehjistan, Hawezar, and Fractured Peaks. Each region is quite massive in scale and depth since there are plenty of challenges and rewards to discover. At the very beginning of the game, you start off in the Fractured Peaks region.

The mountainous areas in Fractured Peaks have unforgiving weather and are difficult to traverse. However, the area holds plenty of rewards for those who are willing to brave its threats and complete objectives.

If you're interested in learning about the points of interest in Diablo 4's Fractured Peaks region, then this guide is for you.

Altars of Lilith, Dungeons, and other points of interest in Diablo 4's Fractured Peaks

Since this is the first zone available in the game, you might be tempted to think that Fractured Peaks is an easy region to conquer. However, you'll want to avoid approaching it this way because despite being the first region in the game, Fractured Peaks has its share of difficult encounters.

This is the region where you'll take your first steps to become a mighty Wanderer. However, the journey will be merciless, and the region will eat you up if you do not tread carefully. Exploring the areas around Fractured Peaks is a dangerous endeavor, and you would be wise to exercise caution.

Now that you have been sufficiently warned, we can look at the points of interest found in Diablo 4's starting region. Your priority should be to unlock the waypoints in this region first. Waypoints will allow you to travel across the region much faster than riding or walking. There are a total of seven strategically placed waypoints in this region.

Unlocking these waypoints will make traveling around Diablo 4's Fractured Peaks easier, thus making the other points of interest more accessible. The other points of interest include three strongholds, 28 Altars of Lilith, 35 side quests, 77 areas to discover, and 23 side dungeons.

Diablo @Diablo



Fractured Peaks await in the A rare moment of peace in the frozen wastes.Fractured Peaks await in the #DiabloIV Beta. A rare moment of peace in the frozen wastes.Fractured Peaks await in the #DiabloIV Beta. https://t.co/UAk7fGclf0

The strongholds in Fractures Peaks are Malnok, Nostrava, and Kor Dragan. Strongholds in Diablo 4 provide unique objectives, and conquering one will not only give you rewards but also unlock the areas around it. You can find additional side quests and dungeons upon unlocking the areas around strongholds.

All the different discoverable areas in Fractured Peaks can be found by allowing your curiosity to take over and exploring previously unexplored areas. A progress bar will tell you the exact number of things left to discover in this frozen expanse, so you will always know how much more is left. Don't forget to keep an eye out for the Altars of Lilith that will strengthen your character.

Aside from these areas, a Keystone Dungeon named Cathedral of Light, which will allow you to advance the game to World Tier 3 upon conquering it, is also located in Fractured Peaks.

Fractured Peaks will allow you to get a good feel for how to play the rest of Diablo 4 before you progress onto the region of Scosglen.

Poll : 0 votes