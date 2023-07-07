How to unlock all points of interest in Diablo 4 Scosglen

Diablo 4 is a much-celebrated RPG filled with frightening enemies, epic loot, complex characters, and immersive environments. One of these environments is the land of Scosglen, the cold ancestral home of the druids. This map is the second zone in the game and has a lot to offer in terms of lore, gear, unique enemies, and brutal dungeons.

So if you're wondering how to unlock all the points of interest in this area, we've got all the answers right here.

Diablo 4 guide: Unlocking all major points of interest in Scosglen

Before we dive deep into unlocking all points of interest in Scosglen, let's first talk about the region. Scosglen is one of five major zones in Diablo 4, and the second one you'll enter after completing Fractured Peaks. The birthplace of the Druids, it's the city that holds all of their secrets.

It is said that people who roam this area unwanted often get lost and never return. Their screams are muted by spine-chilling howls. According to Diablo 4, the Druids who dwell here will do anything to protect their way of life, even risking losing their humanity to unleash the beast within.

You'll be exploring this area before reaching the Dry Steppes, so make sure to roam around Scosglen and gather all the resources you can.

The Treacherous Lands of Scosglen (Image via Blizzard)

Unlocking all major points of interest in Scosglen is not as complicated as one might think. Currently, there are about eight waypoints, three strongholds, 47 side quests, 70 discoverable areas, 25 side dungeons, and 34 Altars of Lilith for you to find in Scosglen. We recommend trying and unlocking the waypoints first, as it allows for faster travel than mounts.

There are three strongholds in Scosglen for players to reclaim. These strongholds are Hope's Light, Tur Dulra, and Moordaine Lodge, which must be cleared to obtain the rewards within them. The same goes for side quests and side dungeons, which are great for practicing your skills while gathering XP, Renown, and awesome loot. Check your Region Progress tab occasionally to track how many more Side Quests and Side Dungeons you must complete.

Scosglen has a bunch of discoverable areas, and all you need to unlock them is simply stumble upon them as you explore the blurred areas on your map. Lastly, keep an eye out for the Altars of Llith. These altars raise your character's stats and give out paragon points which are crucial for leveling your character.

That covers our foray into unlocking the major points of interest in Scosglen. Go out there and explore to your heart's content. If you are hungry for more Diablo 4 content, check out these five dungeons with no major bosses.

