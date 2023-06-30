5 best Druid cosmetics in Diablo 4

There are many unique and grand cosmetics for your Druid in Diablo 4. From armor that makes you look like a war priest to armor that makes you look like the king of the forests, there's no shortage of what kind of transmog skin you can apply to your chosen champion. But have you actually chosen a set of armor that's not only epic but also makes you stand out from all the rest?

If you're a player who is thinking about changing up the style of your druid but can't really decide on which cosmetic to go for, you can check out this list of the 5 best cosmetics for your Druid in Diablo 4.

Doom Armor, Fur-lined armor, and three of the best cosmetics for your Druid in Diablo 4

Collecting the different Transmog skins in Diablo 4 is not as complicated as one might think. All you really need to do is to explore dungeons and loot specific armor parts with the transmog skin of your choice, and once all parts have been collected, simply visit the blacksmith. Once there, have the armor salvaged; just like that, the Transmog skin will be available for your Druid.

If you're new to salvaging armor, be wary as some of these armors may have some Legendary Aspects that could prove useful in the long run, so make wise decisions.

1) Doom Armor

The Druid's Doom Armor Set (Image via Blizzard)

The Doom set in Diablo 4 is very popular among players regardless of class, and we can't blame them at all. The doom set provides players with such a unique look that it truly makes them stand out from the rest of the transmog skins out there.

Rocking blue and gold colors with feathers as the main accent, the Doom set for the Druid brings out the character's mastery over birds and other fauna. The biggest highlight in this set is the golden bird-like helmet that seems like it would intimidate even the scariest of demons.

2) Fur-Lined Armor

A female Druid wearing the Fur-Lined armor set (Image via Blizzard)

Bring out your inner werewolf when you wear the Fur-Lined armor set in Diablo 4! This armor is pretty much self-explanatory as it's basically an armor that is lined with fur. But it's not just any fur. It seems to be the fur of a large wolf-like beast that the druid had to kill to assert dominance and prove to the animal kingdom who is boss.

This armor is probably inspired by the likes of cavemen and Vikings and all other warriors who donned fur and other animal parts as a way for them to taunt their enemies and stay warm in harsh environments.

3) Primal Armor

The Druids in their Primal Armor (Image via Blizzard)

One of the more iconic Druid armor skins is the Primal set. This particular armor set is pretty unique as it seems to be heavily inspired by Vikings and other Nordic warriors from the past. The combination of different elements, such as metal, rocks, and animal parts, truly brings the armor to life and pays homage to the Nordic warriors it's inspired from.

Another highlight of this gorgeous armor is that it removes the upper sleeve armor to show off tribal tattoos that make your druid even more daunting in appearance.

4) Boneweave Armor

The Boneweave armor in all of its glory (Image via Blizzard)

The Boneweave set is undoubtedly the most menacing armor set for the Druid in Diablo 4. The mask is made from the skull of a demonic beast or animal that truly strikes fear into the heart of your enemies. The pauldrons are made from leather and fur with large claws sticking out at each end. The armor is mainly focused on the front side of the torso and leaves the sides exposed, allowing you to see some of the Druid's many epic tattoos.

The loincloth seems to be studded in the same metallic circles as the upper armor, making the set match flawlessly. This set is definitely a must-have for every Druid who wishes to engage enemies and other players with a threatening aura.

5) Highland Armor

The Druid in full Highland armor (Image via Blizzard)

The Highland armor set is one of the most iconic, if not the most iconic, Druid Transmog skins you could get in Diablo 4. This armor set goes for a more traditional look using leather and fur. This provides the Druid both comfort and protection from enemy attacks and the harsh environments in the world of Sanctuary.

This look seems to be coming straight out of the Lord of the Rings books, as it's reminiscent of Radagast the Brown's color scheme and vibe. The Transmog skin also seems to be a bit more toned down than the rest of the armor in this list, which would be perfect for players who don't want too much razzle-dazzle on their Druid's armor.

Hopefully, this list helps you decide which Transmog skin your Druid will be rocking in Diablo 4. If you want to learn more about druids and their awesome skills, check out this cool article.

Poll : 0 votes