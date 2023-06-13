The best Druid PvE build in Diablo 4

Druids are the most underrated class in Diablo 4. Out of all the classes in the game, this is the only selection that has the ability to shapeshift either into a werewolf or a werebear. Truth be told, unlike the other classes in the game, the Druid is slightly hard to master and comes with a fairly steep learning curve. However, with the appropriate build, Druids have the potential to turn into the hardest-hitting class in the game.

Druids focus a lot on using nature magic in combat. Apart from being able to shapeshift, this class can also control certain animals. Having said that, here's the best Druid build in Diablo 4 that you should try out in PvE activities.

Best Diablo 4 Druid build for early game

The early game builds in Diablo 4 usually focus on helping you raise your character all the way up to level 50. Although getting there isn't that difficult, it can be slightly challenging without the proper build. That said, here are the skills and abilities that you must focus on:

Storm Strike - Enhanced Storm Strike - Fierce Storm Strike

Landslide (x5) - Enhanced Landslide - Primal Landslide

Earthen Bulwark - Enhanced Earthen Bulwark - Primal Earthen Bulwark

Wolves (x5) - Enhanced Wolves

Poison Creeper (x5) - Enhanced Poison Creeper - Ferocious Poison Creeper

Call of the Wild (x3)

Ravens (x1) - Enhanced Ravens - Brutal Ravens

Crushing Earth (x3) - Safeguard (x3) - Stone Guard (x3)

Neurotoxin - Envenon (x3)

Defiance (x3)

Natural Disaster (x3)

Resonance (x3)

Circle of Life (x3)

Ursine Strength

When it comes to the Spirit Boons, you need to focus on the following:

Deer - Wariness

Eagle - Swooping Attacks - Avian Wrath

Wolf - Pack Leader

Snake - Obsidian Slam

Although Aspects are slightly optional during the early game stages, you should get the Aspect of Mending Stone and Ballistic Aspect as quickly as possible. Other than these two, you should also go for the Crashstone Aspect, Shepherd's Aspect, and Aspect of the Umbral for this Druid PvE build in Diablo 4.

Best Diablo 4 Druid build for mid-game

As you approach the mid-game stages, your skill loadout will remain the same. However, there are a few additional Aspects that you need to consider in tandem with the ones mentioned above. These are as follows:

Aspect of the Aftershock

Aspect of Disobedience

Aspect of Natural Balance

Aspect of Might

Ballistic Aspect

Since you will finally have access to the Paragon Boards, there are three Glyphs that you must take into account during this stage:

Territorial

Spirits

Wilds

Best Diablo 4 Druid build for endgame

The endgame Druid build is slightly tricky. Once you hit the endgame stages, you must rearrange your skill tree. Here is the list of skills that you must focus on.

Storm Strike - Enhanced Storm Strike - Fierce Storm Strike

Landslide (x5) - Enhanced Landslide - Primal Landslide

Heart of the Wild - Wild Impulses (x3)

Predatory Instinct - Iron Fur (x3)

Earthen Bulwark - Enhanced Earthen Bulwark - Preserving Earthen Bulwark

Ancestral Fortitude - Vigilance (x3)

Debilitating Roar (x4) - Enhanced Debilitating Roar - Preserving Debilitating Roar

Poison Creeper - Enhanced Poison Creeper - Ferocious Poison Creeper

Hurricane - Enhanced Hurricane - Savage Hurricane

Crushing Earth (x3) - Safeguard (x3) - Stone Guard (x3)

Trample - Enhanced Trample - Natural Trample

Neurotoxin - Envenom (x3)

Defiance - Natural Disaster (x3)

Nature's Fury

Your Spirit Boons will also vary in the endgame. These boons are as follows:

Deer - Wariness

Eagle - Avian Wrath

Wolf - Pack Leader - Bolster

Snake - Obsidian Slam

Your Core Aspects will be a little different as well. These are as follows:

Aspect of Disobedience

Aspect of Dark Howl

Aspect of Nature's Savagery

Aspect of Mending Stone

Ghostwalker Aspect

Aspect of the Trampled Earth

Symbiotic Aspect

Aspect of the Aftershock

Aspect of Natural Balance

Finally, when it comes to the Glyphs during the endgame stages, here are the ones that you need to focus on:

Exploit

Undaunted

Werebear

Tracker

Spirit

Having said that, there are a plethora of other skills in the Druid skill tree in Diablo 4. You can experiment with different skills and Aspects and see how they work out for you, especially in the Nightmare Dungeons during the endgame stages.

