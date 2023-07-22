Diablo 4 Update 1.1.1 early patch notes: Sorcerer Buffs, XP gain rate increase, and more

Blizzard Entertainment organized another Campfire Chat for Diablo 4 on July 21, 2023, after getting some stark feedback regarding their latest Patch 1.1.0. They have indeed paid heed to all the complaints, as some significant changes have been discussed in the livestream. As the developers discussed the various points, they helped us gain insight into the upcoming Patch 1.1.1.

With several important points that have been put out in the livestream, it can be called a pretty successful venture, as the developers have implemented some interesting changes for the future of Diablo 4.

Barbarians and Sorcerers to be buffed in Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1

One of the biggest complaints regarding the latest patch was the vicious nerfing of the Barbarian and Sorcerer class. As mentioned earlier, it seems that Blizzard has paid attention to fan outrages and finally decided to show some love to these unfortunate classes.

During the Campfire Chat, developers constantly mentioned how the Barbarians and Sorcerers would have significant changes (which can ideally be considered as buffs). Moreover, there might be some new updates and items, specifically focusing on these two classes in the future to balance out the nerfs.

If Blizzard keeps this promise, it might solve one of the biggest recurring issues in the community. As many players have opted for these classes, it would be great to see their voices heard, as multiple builds have been rendered practically useless after the latest Diablo 4 patch.

Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 to hasten the XP gains

Characters should be able to level up faster with the new XP buffs (Image via Sportskeeda, Blizzard Entertainment)

Another immensely popular issue in the community has been the soul-sucking end-game grinding players must endure to reach Level 100. It has been proven a while back that reaching Level 100 from Level 85 takes the same amount of XP required to reach Level 85 from basically zero.

Hence, Blizzard Entertainment has promised the fans that XP gaining would be much smoother as they will significantly increase the rate after Level 50. Hence, unlocking Paragon Points should also be faster in the future.

Moreover, the enemy mobs will be substantially increased in Nightmare Dungeons and Helltides, helping in some pretty good XP farming opportunities. These measures have practically been implemented to dispel the allegations of Blizzard trying to slow down the game.

More highlights from the Campfire Chat

Some of the most interesting changes discussed in the Diablo 4 Campfire Chat on July 21 involved the stash. Finally, Blizzard has added an additional stash tab for your inventory junk. Moreover, the elixir stack size has also been increased to 99 in the game.

However, a prominent change that would significantly help tinkering with the builds would be the 40% reduction in respec cost in Diablo 4. Hence, players would finally be able to respec their character or completely perform an overhaul if needed instead of breaking the bank in-game.