One of the biggest selling points of Diablo 4 is its sheer scope of experimentation with various builds. Hence, it is natural that players would seek to tweak their build or entirely respec their character in the action RPG. However, reallocating your skill points is not free, as you must pay a certain amount in gold. This cost increases once you cross Level 50, and your character Skill Points are replaced by Paragon Points.

Hence, players close to Level 100 are thinking of reallocating their Skill Points and wonder about the cost of doing so. Keep reading as this article covers all the necessary details about this in Diablo 4.

What is respec in Diablo 4?

Respec is the process of reallocating your Skill Points in the game and giving your character a fresh set of skills and attributes. Famous RPGs like Elden Ring have implemented this mechanic, with most players utilizing it too.

Hence, as another eminent addition to the action RPG genre, Diablo 4 has used this method of reallocating Skill Points during a playthrough.

To do this, simply click on the "Refund All" option in your "Abilities" menu, where all your skills and skill nodes are shown.

Once you click on it, you will be prompted with the cost of this process and how much gold you currently have.

Finish the process by clicking on "Confirm."

Once confirmed, all your Skill Points will be refunded, allowing you to invest them in your preferred nodes again. This is a great option for trying various builds for your character class. For example, if you employ a Necromancer character, you can try both the blood and the bone builds for the class.

How much does it cost to respec at Level 100?

At Level 100, you must be quite bored playing with the same character build from Day 1. Hence, you should always spice things up by trying out various skills in your character nodes and spending your Skill Points and Paragon Points in other areas of exploration.

However, as mentioned earlier, reallocating skills in Diablo 4 is not free. You will always be charged some gold to fulfill the process. After Level 50, you stop receiving Skill Points and start getting Paragon Points instead, which significantly boosts the cost of respec. Hence, the cost would be considerably high at the highest Level cap of 100 in Diablo 4. These expenses could rise upwards of 400,000 gold for a full respec at Level 100 due to the implementation of the Paragon Board.

However, 400,000, or even a million, should not be a big issue for players at Level 100, provided they have a fair amount of coins saved up. Moreover, you can always move to higher World Tiers to earn significantly more and better loot than the lower difficulties.

