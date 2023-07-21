5 things that players can expect from the Diablo 4 July 21 Campfire Chat

Amidst the release of Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant, most fans have still not forgotten about the controversial patch that plagued their experience a few days ago. The ARPG has been recently getting a ton of backlash from the same fanbase that made it one of the most successful games of 2023. After the recent patch, many have claimed that their experience has been hampered significantly.

Finally, the developers have acknowledged the feedback and have decided to hold another Campfire Chat just after the season has started. Many believe that Blizzard might have some plan regarding the latest events. However, addressing these five things could be the start of regaining the trust that the controversial patch damaged.

5 things that players can expect from the Diablo 4 Campfire Chat on July 21

1) Faster gameplay

One of the major points of discussion among the fans after the patch was the slower game progress, as every major stat was more or less nerfed. This has caused the game to receive immense backlash from the fans as they want it to feel good and immersive.

Hence, if Blizzard takes notice of the complaints, they should reimplement the previous pacing, or use a new method that would somehow increase the speed of the gameplay. This would make progression much more fun and enticing.

2) Making XP farming faster

Continuing with the first point, fans would like to gain XP faster than before. As the enemy levels have been significantly reduced, gaining XP has been tormenting for many, especially at higher levels. Gaining XP in Diablo 4 was never a fast process, to begin with. However, the new leveling has made it completely excruciating.

In this latest Diablo 4 patch, enemies have been made weaker as they are 5-6 levels below your current XP in most cases. The only instances where you might get the chance to farm some actual XP are inside high-tier Nightmare Dungeons, and during Helltides.

3) Fixing the Helltide Abberant Cinders drop rate

Enemies are now three levels higher than your XP during Helltides instead of two. However, players have been noticing that the number of Aberrant Cinders has been significantly reduced. Moreover, the cost of Mystery Chests has been increased from 175 to 250 Aberrant Cinders.

With this current drop rate, it would take ages for players to gather 250 Cinders if they want to access the Mystery Chests in Diablo 4 Helltides. Moreover, these chests do not even guarantee a Sacred or Ancestral Legendary.

4) Showing some love to the Barbarian and Sorcerer

It is not surprising that the Barbarian and the Sorcerer classes have always been getting the shorter end of the straw in these patches. Hence, players who are specifically a Barbarian and Sorcerer main have been heavily protesting against the patch as some of the most important Legendary Aspects and stats have been nerfed for these classes.

It would be great if Blizzard listens to its audience and applies certain changes in the class balancing that would surely help the abovementioned ones. Although there are a fair amount of buffs too added in the patch, the nerfs are just hurting the builds of the players previously.

5) Fixing the major offense stats

The final change that every player wishes from the developers is to fix the changes they have made to the major stats. The Overpower Damage, Vulnerable Damage, and Critical Strike Damage have been significantly reduced. This has hampered some of the best builds in the game. Critical Strike Damage and Vulnerable Damage are the most important offense stats for most builds.

For example, the Bone Spear Necromancer or the Twisting Blades Rogue have become victims of poor nerfs due to these changes. Moreover, certain weapon stats such as Intelligence, Dexterity, and Willpower have also been reduced that decreases the effectiveness of a build in Diablo 4.