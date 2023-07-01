The most overpowered Necromancer Bone Spear build in Diablo 4 after Patch 1.0.3

Diablo 4 is filled with numerous build mechanics as the players are fond of its diversity of items and gear. Hence, it would be natural to discover specific builds that surpass the others in the same class and incur the most damage on the enemies. One such example is the Bone Spear build for Necromancers.

After the recent Pacth 1.0.3, most skills have been significantly buffed for all classes. However, the Bone Spear did not need the buff, as a person finished off a literal World Boss within seconds with this build.

Best skills to unlock in the Bone Spear build in Diablo 4

To begin with, you can pick up Bone Splinters for the basic skills, as you will need constant use of Essence during combat. However, the main focus of this build is the Bone Spear skills that you will have to capitalize on throughout this build. Make sure to pick up all the modifiers and upgrade this ability to its max.

Before we head deep into this build, remember that the prime stat you will have to focus on is your Critical Damage, as that will be the key to causing some absurd fatality on the battlefield. Hence, pick up the Paranormal Bone Spear as its last modifier in Diablo 4.

However, you will need to increase your Essence too. Hence the Unliving Energy passive is your next skill to be selected. Alongside this, pick up the Hewed Flesh passive. The Grim Harvest, Fueled by Death, Death's Embrace, and Death's Reach Passives will be your next ones.

Now, the next major skill for this build in Diablo 4 that you will have to take is the Corpse Tendrils. This will be essential to cause some hefty vulnerable damage to the enemies as you max it out until the Plagued Corpse Tendrils modifier. Make sure to max out the Serration, Compound Fracture, and Evulsion passives while you are at it too.

Finally, to the Ultimate Skill and Key Passive in Diablo 4, it is very straightforward that you will have to pick Bone Storm and max it out alongside the Ossfied Essence Key Passive for this build in the game.

Paragon Board for this build in Diablo 4

Once you reach Level 50, you can no longer unlock skills in Diablo 4. Instead, you will start receiving Paragon points and upgrade your Paragon Board.

The most significant prerogative of this build is that you will have no minions. Hence, you can capitalize on your minion sacrifice bonuses from the Book of the Dead. Moreover, you will use the Sacrificial Glyph as your main Glyph for the first Paragon Board, as it grants you a 10% increased damage while you have no minions active.

Now that you move through various nodes keep focusing on stats that increase your Critical Strike Damage and Vulnerable Damage to the enemies. Also, try to increase your Essence as much as possible with the nodes, as you will need it a lot during combat with this build in Diablo 4.

The next Glyph you must use is the Gravekeeper Glyph, which massively increases your Bone Skills damage alongside your Critical Strike Damage. Stay within the Glyph's radius and upgrade the stats that do you good.

Best Aspects to have with this build in Diablo 4

Using the correct Legendary Aspects is probably the single-most important note of this build. The key is to focus on Aspects or items with Aspects that increase your Bone Spear damage. If you are in World Tier 4, the Ancestral Unique item, Deathless Visage, is an excellent choice for this build.

Nonetheless, the best aspects to employ with this build in Diablo 4 are:

Aspect of Serration: The Ossified Essence Key Passive also increases the Critical Strike Damage of your Bone Skills by 1% per Essence, up to 30 - 40%. Splintering Aspect: Bone Spear's primary attack makes enemies hit beyond the first Vulnerable for 1.5 - 2.5 seconds. Bone Shards from Bone Spear deal 50 - 100% bonus damage to Vulnerable enemies and pierce them. Aspect of Exposed Flesh: Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance to generate 30 - 50 Essence when hitting a Vulnerable enemy with your Bone Skills. Aspect of Torment: Critical Strikes with Bone Skills increase your Essence Regeneration by 20 - 30% for 4 seconds.

Best Gems to use with this build in Diablo 4

Gems are a neglected part of any build. However, these little stones can provide some great buffs to your character. The best gems for this build are:

Ruby for Armor: Increase your Maximum Life by X% Skull for Jewelry: Increase your armor by X% Emerald for Weapons: Increase your Critical Strike Damage against Vulnerable Enemies by X%

This was everything you had to know regarding the most overpowered Bone Spear builds for Necromancers in Diablo 4. You might start with minor damage in lower levels. However, with the right aspects and skills, once you move toward higher levels and increase your world tiers, you will become a one-shot killing machine in Sanctuary.

Poll : 0 votes