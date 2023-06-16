5 best unique items for Necromancers in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has some pretty exciting items for every class that you can try out by integrating them into your builds. Blizzard Entertainment has meticulously set the various features of each unique item in the action RPG. However, before we begin with the list, you must remember that you can only get these items in World Tier 3 Nightmare or better.

While discussing unique items for various classes in Diablo 4, one cannot simply omit the Necromancer, the most played class since the game's launch. Hence, this list comprises the game's five best unique items for Necromancers.

Exploring Howl from Below and 4 other unique items for Necromancers in Diablo 4

To begin with, unique items are the game's rarest drops. Hence, they are also the most potent items in the action RPG. Therefore, there is a high chance that you might have to spend hours farming for them with uncertain results, even in World Tier 3 Nightmare or World Tier 4 Torment. However, once you get them, they will be on a whole other level than your other Legendaries.

1) Blood Artisan's Cuirass

The Blood Artisan's Cuirass is arguably the best armor for Necromancers in the game and is an Ancestral/Sacred Unique Chest Armor with a hefty amount of defense. However, you can only get this in World Tier 4 Torment difficulty.

Aside from its defensive perks, it is pretty versatile with Bone and Blood Necromancer builds due to its added buffs and affixes. It allows you to summon a free Bone Spirit whenever you pick up 10-5 Blood Orbs in Diablo 4.

2) Black River Scythe

If the previous entry on this list was the best armor for Necromancers in the game, the Black River Scythe is the best weapon for the class. It has special affixes that significantly buff the Corpse Explosion skill, increasing the number of corpses exploded by four.

Moreover, it will also heal you upon every kill and boost your Fueled by Death skill, alongside the previously mentioned Corpse Explosion.

3) Deathless Visage

Another great addition to the list that is useful for Bone Necromancers is the Deathless Visage in Diablo 4. Alongside increasing the Critical Strike Damage for every Bone Skill you use, this helm also boosts your Bone Spear ability. The Deathless Visage enables it to leave echoes that later explode as novas as it travels toward an enemy.

Aside from boosting Bone Spear and other Bone Skills, the Deathless Visage will also increase your Maximum Life or HP.

4) Howl From Below

You can call this a weaker version of the Black River Scythe but in the form of gloves. Howl From Below also buffs up the Corpse Explosion skill. However, instead of increasing the number of corpses that explode, it summons a Volatile Skeleton that runs at enemies and explodes, dealing 30-40% more damage.

Alongside this affix, it will also increase the attack speed of Corpse Skills in Diablo 4.

5) Greaves of the Empty Tomb

Although blood and bone are some of the most widely preferred build and skill types for Necromancers in Diablo 4, we should not forget that the Darkness skills of the class can be a strong replacement for any of them. Hence, the Greaves of the Empty Tomb is the best choice for anyone employing a Darkness build, as it immaculately enhances the Sever skill. The spirit performs an AoE attack as it damages all the enemies caught under its attack.

Moreover, it possesses a pretty handy Lucky Hit chance that can deal Shadow damage over time to your enemies and reduces the damage you take from the same enemies receiving the Shadow damage in Diablo 4.

