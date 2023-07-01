5 best Necromancer builds in Diablo 4

The Necromancer in Diablo 4 is one of the deadliest character classes in the game, becoming an instant fan-favorite. But players, both old and new, are still struggling to determine which type of build is best suited for their playstyle. So whether you're going for a Summoner build or a support-based Necromancer, you must consider how well these builds will work in different stages and areas in the game.

We've listed the five best Necromancer builds for you to try in Diablo 4.

Summoner, Bone Spear, and more awesome Necromancer builds to try in Diablo 4

The ability to raise and summon the dead is definitely a Necromancer's most prominent power, and players have always found this to be a useful facet. Whether they're using the undead to finish off their foes or as a distraction to escape death, there's no denying the Necromancer is powerful by themselves as well as in a party. This is where character builds come into play.

When selecting a particular build, remember that you may need to adapt to certain situations and switch to a different build to avoid a painful death.

1) Blood Necromancer

A Blood focused Necromancer is definitely one of the more popular choices in Diablo 4. This build focuses on dealing massive amounts of damage and AoE effects on hordes of enemies. Although your Essence may run short from using too many Blood-related skills, switching back to your basic skills is one way to alleviate the situation.

If you're starting fresh with the Necromancer in Diablo 4, focusing on skills such as Hemorrhage and Blood Surge is a must. Mix that with Legendary Aspects, such as the Aspect of Rathma's Chosen, and you'll slay your enemies in no time.

2) Summoner Necromancer

The Summoner build for the Necromancer was made primarily for those who like to play it safe. Going for this build means prioritizing the strength and power of the undead legion at your disposal rather than facing enemies head-on. This allows you to stay behind your skeleton army and keep on dealing damage without being on the frontlines or as a way to retreat.

Necromancer skills like Reap, Corpse Explosion, and the epic Army of The Dead will be your strongest allies when perfecting this build. Furthermore, your undead army has the potential to be as strong as you.

3) Bone Spear Necromancer

The Bone Spear build is a devastatingly powerful build that can obliterate enemies with a single shot. This build focuses on high Critical Damage, so equipping specific gear, gems, and Legendary Aspects to amplify this trait is crucial. This build, neatly paired with skills such as Corpse Explosion or Corpse Tendrils, allows your necromancer to quickly deal with hordes of enemies and inflict proper damage to powerful bosses.

So if you prefer to engage with enemies rather than utilizing your skeleton army, this build is definitely for you.

4) Blight Storm Necromancer

One of the Necromancer's most trusted allies is the Shadows, as they can manipulate and utilize the darkness to their advantage. The Blight Storm build is basically a variation of the Corpse Explosion build but with a slight twist, as it focuses more on dealing Shadow damage.

Having the Howl from Below and the Black River Scythe equipped will amplify the stats of your Corpse Explosion skill tenfold, making it more fun and powerful in Diablo 4.

5) Exploding Shadow Mist Necromancer

This build is one of the more unique ones in Diablo 4, as not many players seem to go for it. But make no mistake, this build is severely underrated. Much like the previous entry on this list, Exploding Shadow Mist deals plenty of Shadow damage. The Blight version of skills, such as Reap and Corpse explosion, greatly helps inflict high Shadow damage.

Utilize the Aspect of the Void on boots for epic fast pulls and clears with the immobilize passive on Blight. Keep these in mind, and you'll be dominating Sanctuary with your Shadow Necromancer in no time.

