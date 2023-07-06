How to get the most overpowered Blood Wave Necromancer build in Diablo 4?

Builds in Diablo 4 are arguably the most significant aspect of the game. The way you handle yourself in the demon-infested lands of Sanctuary, and the grueling combat, everything is dependent on your build. Hence, having a strong set of gear and items harmonious with each other is as important as the skill required to pull these mechanics off in the action RPG.

The Necromancer is the class with arguably the most damage output among all the others in Diablo 4. Hence, the Blood Wave Necromancer build is also one of the strongest options in higher tiers of the game.

Best skills to unlock with this build in Diablo 4

To start off with this build, you will pick up the Reap base skill and invest just one point in it. As we will not use any base skills in the future, you do not have to invest more. Just pick the Enhanced Reap modifier and move toward the Core Skill tree.

The Core Skills will not receive many skill points either, as you will invest just a point in Blight and get the Paranormal Blight Modifier. However, make sure to max out the Hewed Flesh passive to increase the chance of having a corpse spawned at your feet during combat in Diablo 4.

Now you will move toward the more important ones as you invest just a point in the Blood Mist skill and get the Ghastly Blood Mist to always have a corpse disposed of at your feet. Finally, you will max out both the Corpse Explosion and Bone Prison skills and get the Blighted Corpse Explosion and Ghastly Bone Prison modifiers, respectively.

The Curse Skill Tree will be dry again as you will only invest a single point in the Decrepify and pick up the Abhorrent Decrepify modifier. Finally, you will max out the Amplify Damage and Death's Essence passives and invest two points in the Death's Reach passive.

Move to the next skill tree, invest only one point in Corpse Tendrils, and get the Blighted Corpse Tendrils modifier in Diablo 4. However, make sure to max out on the Terror, Gloom, and Reaper's Pursuit passives in the Blood Wave Necromancer build.

Finally, end the Blood Wave Necromancer build with the prime essence, Blood Wave ultimate skill. Pick up all its modifiers, and end it with the Shadowblight Key Passive. Make sure to max out on the Stand Alone and Memento Mori passives while at it.

Book of the Dead for this build in Diablo 4

For the Book of the Dead abilities in Diablo 4, you will sacrifice your Skeletal Reapers, Cold Skeletal Mages, and the Bone Golem to gain their sacrificial buffs.

Sacrificing the Skeletal Reapers will grant you a 15%[x] more Shadow Damage, which is highly useful to cause some hefty Damage over time. Sacrificing the Cold Skeletal Mages grant you a 15%[x] increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. Finally, sacrificing your Bone Golem will grant you a 10%[+] increased Attack Speed.

Paragon Board for the Blood Wave Necromancer build in Diablo 4

The best Glyph to start off your journey is the Blood-drinker Glyph, with which you will receive a Fortify bonus of X%. This will be essential in this build as the Necromancer class has much less life than the other classes. However, make sure to keep increasing your Intelligence and Willpower within this range to continue maxing your board out.

Once you get to your second Paragon Board, get the Flesh Eater Legendary Node first, and make your way to the Glyph Node. Put the Control glyph to gain an enormous crowd-control boost. This will remain the trend for all other nodes as your prime focus remains your damage and Life.

Best Aspects to have with this build in Diablo 4

You must have realized by now that Legendary Aspects are one of the most important prerogatives of any build-in-the-action RPG. Hence, make sure to apply these Aspects mentioned below to push out maximum performance from your build in the title.

Blighted Aspect: You deal [50 - 120%] increased damage for 6 seconds after the Shadowblight Key Passive damages enemies 10 times. Aspect of Ultimate Shadow: Bone Storm and Blood Wave are also Darkness Skills, deal Shadow damage, and gain additional effects: Enemies damaged by Bone Storm take [X] Shadow Damage over 2 seconds. Blood Wave desecrates the ground it travels over, dealing [X] Shadow damage over 4 seconds. Tidal Aspect: Blood Wave fires two additional waves, each dealing [50 - 60%] less damage than the previous. Aspect of Plunging Darkness: Bone Prison spawns a pool of Blight that deals [50 - 100%] bonus damage over 6 seconds.

Best Gems to use with this build in Diablo 4

Gems are a neglected part of any build. However, these little stones can provide some great buffs to your character. The best gems for this build are:

Ruby for Armor: Increase your Maximum Life by X% Skull for Jewelry: Increase your armor by X% Emerald for Weapons: Increase your Critical Strike Damage against Vulnerable Enemies by X%

This was everything you had to know about the Blood Wave Necromancer build and how to build it into a demon-killing machine.

