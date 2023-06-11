Best Summoner Necromancer build in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 comprises a robust variety of classes that vary the overall gameplay experience and enable you to defeat foes in your preferred playstyle. Necromancer is one of the classes you can choose to play as and leverage their summoning abilities in battle. It is an ideal class for players wishing to unleash their minions to deal with enemies. The Summoner build is one of the most potent ones you can resort to.

Diablo 4 comprises many intricate systems that intertwine with each other and lead to a cohesive build. Therefore, you must systematically invest in a set of skills that can aid you in the long run and opt for gear that suits your strategy per the crafted build.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

What is the Summoner Necromancer build in Diablo 4?

Necromancer’s strength lies in resurrecting the undead and using them against your adversaries in Diablo 4. It is imperative to choose the right skills and let the minions take the damage or cause havoc on the battlefield while you deal with other enemies.

The Summoner Necromancer build will focus on sustaining those minions so you get more time to keep your enemies distracted and perhaps even defeat them without you being actively involved. This is also a great build if you prefer to delve into the game solo and find it difficult to tackle swarms of enemies.

Which are the best skills for this Necromancer build in Diablo 4?

Try out the following active skills for the Summoner build:

Reap

Sever

Corpse Explosion

Corpse Tendrils

Raise Skeleton

Golem

Army of the Dead (Ultimate skill)

Reap enables you to materialize a scythe which deals some damage to the enemy and grants you damage reduction for a few seconds. It also helps you generate some Essence. Another active skill, Sever, unleashes your spectral form that attacks using a scythe, dealing some damage. It then returns and unleashes an additional attack.

Corpse Explosion is a great skill even in this build, as it helps you to explode an enemy corpse, potentially dealing significant damage to foes near the blast. Alternatively, you can invest in Corpse Tendrils, wherein a tendril emerges from a corpse and pulls enemies towards it. Furthermore, it deals them stun damage for some seconds.

Army of the Dead is an excellent move that resurrects the dead, exploding near enemies, and dealing additional damage. The Summoner build is incomplete without resorting to the Raise Skeleton skill. As the name implies, it summons a skeleton, and after the minion summoning concludes, a Skeletal Priest appears, strengthening all of them by offering a damage boost and healing.

You can also take the help of a Golem instead of skeletons, which are much sturdier than skeleton minions. If you are inclined to use them often, acquire the Golem Mastery skill that boosts their life and damage.

Diablo 4 features a mechanism called Book of the Dead which comprises all the undead minions you can summon, like Golems, Skeletal Warriors, and Skeletal Mages. Each has classes within them that offer more flexibility in complementing your playstyle.

Which passive skills work best with the Summoner Necromancer build in Diablo 4?

You must focus on the following set of passive skills for this build:

Hellbent Commander

Grim Harvest

Inspiring Leader

Death’s Defense

Fueled by Death

Hellbent Commander is an essential passive skill as it enhances the damage your minions deal to their enemies when you are closer to them in combat. This skill works well in tandem with Inspiring Leader, which grants all your minions more attack speed, provided you remain healthy for some seconds in combat.

Meanwhile, Grim Harvest enables you to generate some essences upon corpse consumption. Add to that the robust Fueled by Death, wherein you can unleash significant damage for some time when you consume a corpse. Death’s Defense is a potent skill that shields your minion as they cannot lose health beyond a certain limit.

What are the best Aspects to use with this build in Diablo 4?

Legendary Aspects are special effects or buffs that can be applied to any of your weapons and armor in Diablo 4. Refer to this article that lists all Legendary Aspects associated with Necromancers.

The following are the best Diablo 4 Legendary Aspects suited for this build:

Aspect of Disobedience: This enables you to gain additional armor for a few seconds in instances where you deal any damage.

This enables you to gain additional armor for a few seconds in instances where you deal any damage. Protecting Aspect: You will be protected by a magic bubble (lasts for a few seconds) in case you are not healthy. Do note that it can trigger only once every 90 seconds.

You will be protected by a magic bubble (lasts for a few seconds) in case you are not healthy. Do note that it can trigger only once every 90 seconds. Blood Getter’s Aspect: Increases the amount of Skeletal Warriors by 2 units.

Increases the amount of Skeletal Warriors by 2 units. Unyielding Commander’s Aspect: This jives well with the Army of the Dead ultimate attack since whenever it is active, all your summoned minions will be granted additional attack speed and will take less damage.

Which are the best gems for this Necromancer build?

You can consider using the following gems for this build:

Amethyst: Use these gems on weapons to get more damage on enemies over time.

Use these gems on weapons to get more damage on enemies over time. Diamond: You can acquire elemental resistances by socketing Diamond on your jewelry.

You can acquire elemental resistances by socketing Diamond on your jewelry. Ruby: It enhances your Maximum Life when socketed on any armor of your choice (that armor should have sockets).

Everything discussed in this build is only a recommendation, although you can freely experiment with it until it suits your playstyle. If you are new to the series, you may initially find all the mechanics overwhelming. Refer to this detailed guide which covers the ten best tips and tricks for Diablo 4 beginners.

