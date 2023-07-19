Diablo 4 devs to have yet another Campfire Chat after Patch 1.1.0a gets primarily negative reviews

After the recurring negative reviews regarding the latest Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.0a, the developers have decided to organize another Campfire Chat this week. As there have been repetitive occurrences of grievances from the fandom, Blizzard needed to acknowledge them. With the Season of the Malignant right around the corner, it is the best time to fix certain issues as soon as possible.

With some hard nerfs and questionable gameplay changes, the latest Diablo 4 patch has been one of the most hated game patches in 2023.

Diablo 4 devs to organize a Campfire Chat on Friday

Adam Fletcher, Blizzard Entertainment's Global Community Development Director, has been constantly updating the fans on the various news regarding the game online. Moreover, he has been active on his social media platforms, effectively answering fan questions and queries.

According to Adam, Blizzard will be hosting another Campfire Chat on Friday, July 21, 2023, discussing all the issues fans have raised after the latest patch. Many players are hopeful regarding this session as they expect to see certain changes and improvements made in the rather disappointing Patch 1.1.0a.

The Season of the Malignant starts on July 20, a day before the live stream. Hence, it is natural for all the Diablo 4 players to patiently look forward to this session, as plenty of issues need to be addressed in the latest patch.

Improvements that fans would like to see

To begin with, after a thorough check through community subreddits, most fans do not expect much from this live stream. However, it would be easy to formulate a list of changes fans would like to see implemented after the latest patch.

First and foremost, the class nerfs should be a bit balanced, as some classes are heavily nerfed compared to others. The Sorcerer and the Necromancer have been weakened significantly after the latest patch. Hence, most fans would appreciate a fix regarding that.

That said, the biggest issue players have with the latest patch is the nerfing of Overpower Damage, Vulnerable Damage, and Critical Strike Damage. Most builds in Diablo 4 heavily depend on these three stats, and reducing them would render these builds weak.

Lastly, the gameplay has been slowed down significantly with the leveling and debuffs and should be restored to the original "speed." Rather some classes need to be faster, which will significantly hasten the gameplay, making the playthrough much more enjoyable and immersive.