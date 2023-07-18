Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0a (July 18) class balance updates: Massive damage updates hit Necromancer, Druid, Barbarian, and more

Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0a is up for pre-download today, July 18, 2023, which has introduced the Season 1, Season of the Malignant content to the game ahead of it release on July 20, 2023. Along with the seasonal content, the latest Diablo 4 patch has also introduced an incredible number of balance updates for all classes in the game to help their kit be more suited to the new content in Season of the Malignant.

Each of the classes including the Barbarian, Druid, Rogue, Sorcerer, and Necromancer has been buffed and nerfed in certain areas of their kit as well as itemization. They have been balanced for Season of the Malignant which will have the new Malignance feature which has the power to completely overhaul any existing build.

Hence, it’s not all that surprising why Blizzard is looking to make an extensive number of changes to them and it will be interesting to see how they play out when the new season officially goes live in two days.

Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0a (July 18) Season of the Malignant class balance updates

Details ☠️

1) All Barbarian changes in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0a Season of the Malignant

All barbarian changes in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0a Season of the Malignant (Image via DIablo 4)

Skills

Violent Double Swing Vulnerable duration increased from 1 to 2 seconds.

Furious Upheaval damage bonus per stack increased from 3% to 5%.

Power Charge Cooldown reduction is now capped to 3 targets, for a maximum of 9 seconds of Cooldown reduction.

Tactical Ground Stomp Fury gain increased from 25 to 40.

Enhanced Death Blow's damage bonus to Bosses increased from 100% to 150%.

Enhanced Steel Grasp Vulnerable duration increased from 2.5 to 3 seconds.

Enhanced Rupture damage increased from 30% to 45%.

Warrior’s Rupture Attack Speed bonus increased from 20% to 30%, and duration increased from 4 to 5 seconds.

Fighter’s Rupture healing increased from 15% to 18% Maximum Life.

Passives

Hamstring now only Slows Healthy enemies, and Slow amount increased from 10/20/30% to 20/40/60%.

Cut to the Bone Bleeding damage bonus to Vulnerable reduced from 6/12/18% to 5/10/15%.

Paragon

Wrath Glyph's bonus now affects all damage instead of just Core Skills.

Aspects

Relentless Berserker's Aspect Berserking duration increased from 1 to 2 seconds.

Battle-Mad Aspect Beserking duration increased from 1-2.5 to 2-3.5 seconds.

Brawler's Aspect damage increased from 1-1.3 to 1.5-1.8.

Aspect of Burning Rage damage increased from .08-.14 to .22-.28.

Aspect of the Iron Warrior Damage Reduction increased from 15-25% to 18-28%.

Slaking Aspect Lucky Hit Chance increased from 30-50% to 40-60%.

Aspect of Ancestral Echoes Lucky Hit Chance increased from 40-50% to 50-60%.

Weapon Master's Aspect Lucky Hit Chance increased from 32-50% to 37%-55%.

Items

Gohr's Devastating Grips now explodes every 2 seconds or after it ends, and its hit cap has been removed.

Fields of Crimson Bleeding damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.

2) All Druid changes in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0a Season of the Malignant

All Druid changes in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0a Season of the Malignant (Image via Diablo 4)

Skills

Enhanced Claw Attack Speed bonus increased from 10% to 15%.

Stormstrike Damage Reduction reduced from 25% to 15%.

Boulder damage increase from 33% to 46%.

Savage Trample Spirit gain increased from 20 to 40.

Prime Lacerate healing increased from 3% to 5%.

Cataclysm Lightning damage increased from 64% to 77%, and Tornado damage from 19% to 23%.

Supreme Cataclysm Vulnerable duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.

Prime Cataclysm duration increased from 2 to 4 seconds.

Prime Grizzly Rage now grants Unstoppable for 6 seconds instead of while active.

Passives

Provocation threshold required for guaranteed Overpower reduced from 35/30/25 to 24/20/16 seconds.

Spirit Boon

Masochistic now also requires a Lucky Hit chance of 75%.

Prickleskin Thorns increased from .1 to .15.

Iron Feather Maximum Life increased from 10% to 14%.

Bolster Fortify increased from 10% to 15% of Maximum Life.

Overload damage increased from .2 to .25.

Paragon

Spirit Glyph's bonus now affects all damage instead of just Core Skills.

Aspects

Aspect of the Calm Breeze Lucky Hit chance increased from 5-10% to 7-12%.

Balanced Aspect Maximum Spirit increased from 30-50 to 60-80.

Aspect of the Tempest damage bonus increased from 7-15% to 10-18%.

Skinwalker's Aspect healing increased from .05-.1 to .07-.12.

Symbiotic Aspect Cooldown reduction reduced from 4-8 to 3-5.

Aspect of the Stampede damage bonus increased from 10-20 to 16-26%.

Shepherd's damage bonus increased from 6-8% to 6-10%.

Items

Insatiable Fury Werebear Skill Ranks increased from 2 to 3.

Mad Wolf's Glee Werewolf Skill Ranks increased from 2 to 3.

3) All Necromancer changes in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0a Season of the Malignant

All Necromancer changes in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0a Season of the Malignant (Image via Diablo 4)

Skills

Initiate’s Decompose Slow increased from 30% to 50%.

Paranormal Sever casts required for Vulnerable reduced from 4 to 3.

Enhanced Blood Surge Healing increased from 2.5% to 3% of Maximum Life.

Enhanced Blood Lance damage reduction for piercing reduced from 15% to 10%.

Bone Prison initial Essence gained increased from 15 to 25.

Abhorrent Iron Maiden healing increased from 5% to 7% of Maximum Life.

Golems move faster and unhindered through enemies when their Cooldown is activated.

Supreme Blood Wave leaves behind Blood Orbs earlier in its path.

Raise Skeleton, Corpse Explosion, and Corpse Tendrils range for auto-targeting Corpses on mouse and keyboard increased by 50%.

Raise Skeleton Skeletal Priest bonus damage increased from 20% to 30%.

Raise Skeleton Skeletal Priest healing increased from 10% to 15%.

Passives

Evulsion bonus damage to Vulnerable reduced from 6/12/18% to 5/10/15%.

Transfusion Minion healing increased from 15/30/45% to 20/40/60%.

Drain Vitality Lucky Hit Chance increased from 25% to 30%.

Amplify Damage increased from 3/6/9% to 4/8/12%.

Book of the Dead

Necromancer's minions will now automatically re-summon after respawning during a World Boss fight.

Skeleton Warrior Defenders Upgrade Thorns inherited increased from 40% to 50%.

Shadow Skeleton Mage Upgrade attacks required for an additional shadow bolt reduced from 5 to 4.

Bone Skeleton Mage Upgrade Fortify amount increased from 11% to 20%.

Iron Golems Upgrade attacks required for Slam attack reduced from 5 to 4.

Paragon

Essence Glyph's bonus now affects all damage instead of just Core Skills.

Aspects

Splintering Aspect Bone Shard damage bonus reduced from 50-100% to 30-60%.

Aspect of Plunging Darkness bonus damage increased from 50-100% to 75-125%.

Coldbringer's Aspect blizzard cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds.

Aspect of Hungry Blood chance to fire a Blood Lance increased from 10-20% to 13-23%.

Blood-soaked Aspect damage increased from .15-.2 to .24-.31.

Aspect of Ultimate Shadow damage increased from .16-.22 to .43-.48.

Aspect of Grasping Veins Critical Strike Damage bonus reduced from 30-60% to 20-40%.

Osseous Gale Aspect bonus Bone Storm duration increased from 4-8 to 5-10 seconds.

Aspect of the Damned damage bonus increased from 30-40% to 40-50%.

Blood-bathed Aspect Echo damage reduction reduced from 70-60% to 60-50%.

Aspect of Reanimation Skeletons damage bonus increased from 20-30% to 30-40%.

Items

Bloodless Scream Essence gained increased from 2-5 to 7-10.

Deathless Visage damage increased from .25-.35 to .28-.38.

4) All Rogue changes in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0a Season of the Malignant

All Necromancer changes in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0a Season of the Malignant (Image via Diablo 4)

Skills

Advanced Rapid Fire duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds.

Caltrops cast speed increased by 15%.

Enhanced Cold Imbue Lucky Hit Chance increased from 30% to 40%.

Enhanced Smoke Grenade damage bonus increased from 15% to 20%.

Methodical Dash maximum Cooldown reduction increased from 3 to 4 seconds.

Concealment Stealth duration increased from 4 to 5 seconds.

Enhanced Dark Shroud's chance to not be consumed increased from 10% to 14%.

Supreme Death Trap Cooldown reduction increased from 10 to 12 seconds.

Passives

Victimize Lucky Hit Chance increased from 30% to 35%.

Siphoning Strikes now also requires a Lucky Hit chance of 75%.

Rugged Damage Reduction against Damage over Time effects increased from 5/10/15 to 6/12/18.

Mending Obscurity healing per second while Stealthed increased from 3/6/9% to 4/8/12%.

Aftermath Energy restored increased from 25/50/75 to 30/60/90.

Paragon

Combat Glyph's bonus now affects all damage instead of just Core Skills.

Eldritch Bounty Legendary Node duration increased from 6 to 9 seconds.

Specialization

Preparation's Ultimate Cooldown reduction increased from 4 to 5 seconds.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Volatile Shadows damage increased from .1075-.193 to .2-.27.

Icy Alchemist's Aspect Chill increased from 15% to 25%.

Shadowslicer Aspect damage increased from 25-35% to 80-100%.

Toxic Alchemist's damage increased from 0.080-0.13 to .11-.16.

Vengeful Aspect Lucky Hit Chance increased from 30-50% to 40-60%.

Aspect of Imitated Imbuements duration increased from 5 to 9 seconds.

Aspect of Stolen Vigor healing increased from .02-.06 to .04-.08.

Aspect of Lethal Dusk Life of Kill duration increased from 4 to 6 seconds.

Aspect of Noxious Ice bonus damage increased from 10-25% to 14-29%.

Aspect of Elusive Menace Dodge chance increased from 1-5% to 3-7%.

Items

Skyhunter's Energy gain increased from 15-25 to 20-30.

Grasp of Shadow Lucky Hit Chance increased from 20-30% to 24-34%.

5) All Sorceror changes in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0a Season of the Malignant

All Sorceror changes in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0a Season of the Malignant (Image via DIablo 4)

Skills

Enhanced Charged Bolts damage increased from 24% to 30%, and now benefits from Skill Ranks.

Destructive Charged Bolts Damage Reduction increased from 20% to 25%.

Destructive Incinerate Damage Reduction increased from 20% to 25%.

Ice Blades cast clean up has been tightened, allowing players to act after its cast sooner.

Firebolt initial damage increased from 10% to 18%.

Wizard's Firewall maximum increased Mana Regeneration increased from 25% to 35%.

Wizard's Blizzard Core Skill Mana cost reduction increased from 10% to 20%.

Supreme Deep Freeze Cooldown Reduction increased from 50% to 100%.

Passives

Elemental Dominance now also affects Mastery Skills instead of just Core Skills.

Potent Warding duration increased from 3 to 9 seconds.

Protection Barrier duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.

Align the Elements Damage Reduction per second increased from 1/2/3 to 3/6/9.

Mana Shield Damage Reduction increased from 5/10/15% to 7/14/21%.

Devouring Blaze bonus Critical Strike damage reduced from 10/20/30% to 7/14/21%.

Devouring Blaze bonus Critical Strike damage to Immobilized reduced from 25/50/75% to 10/20/30%.

Fiery Surge Mana Regeneration increased from 10/20/30% to 15/30/45%.

Paragon

Destruction Glyph now affects all damage instead of just Core Skills.

Enchantments

Spark Enchantment chance to form Crackling Energy increased from 10% to 14%.

Frozen Orb Enchantment chance to be cast increased from 20% to 30%.

Incinerate Enchantment cooldown reduced from 18 to 14 seconds.

Hydra Enchantment Mana threshold reduced from 300 to 200.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Efficiency Mana cost reduction increased from 10-20% to 15-25%, and now also affects Mastery Skills.

Aspect of Armageddon damage increased from .205-.25 to .35-.4.

Aspect of Shattered Stars damage increased from .15-.2 to .2-.25.

Serpentine Aspect Hydra duration reduction reduced from 30-20% to 20-10%.

Glacial Aspect Ice Spikes bonus damage to Frozen reduced from 25% to 15%.

Glacial Aspect Ice Spikes damage increased from .2-.3 to .25-.35.

Aspect of the Frozen Tundra Ice Spikes damage increased from .25-.35 to .3-.4.

Aspect of the Frozen Wake Ice Spikes damage increased from .2-.3 to .25-.35, and Chill increased from 10% to 15%.

Aspect of Biting Cold chance to apply Vulnerable to Frozen enemies increased from 25-35% to 30-40%.

Encased Aspect Life and Mana restore per second increased from 10-20% to 20-30%.

Stable Aspect chance for a free cast increased from 5-10% to 7-12%.

Aspect of Splintering Energy chance to spawn an additional Lightning Spear increased from 11-20% to 41-50%.

Aspect of the Unbroken Tether chance for additional Chain Lightning chains increased from 25-35% to 30-40%.

Items

Gloves of the Illuminator Fireball damage reduction reduced from 65-75% to 55%-65%.

Esu's Heirloom Critical Strike Chance from Movespeed increased from 15-25% to 20-30%.

Esadora's Overflowing Cameo chance to release a lightning nova increased from 10% to 15%.