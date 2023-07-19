How big is the Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.0a Season of the Malignant update? File size and more revealed

After a long wait since the release of Diablo 4, the first season, named "Season of the Malignant," is finally here. Scheduled to go live on July 20, the official update and patch notes were initiated on July 18, 2023. However, many have been wondering about the file size as it contains seasonal content alongside all the various adjustments made in the action RPG.

Blizzard Entertainment has hyped the season of the Malignant for the last few weeks, leaving players excited to try the new content. However, to get to it, one must go through the updating process of the game's current version.

Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.0a Season of the Malignant update file size

The file size varies depending on the platform and the system hardware. However, the latest update is estimated to have a file size of approximately 10 GB. Considering the game was almost 90 GB before any patches or updates, a 10 GB increase with the latest update is understandable.

You can simply download the update from your Battle.net account, as the platform will start the process if you have automatic updates turned on. However, if you have turned it off in Battle.net, you will have to manually initiate the process from the menu.

As mentioned earlier, you might encounter a lower or higher file size, as it generally varies for Diablo 4 updates.

What to expect from the upcoming Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant?

As mentioned in Patch 1.1.0a, six new Unique items and seven new Legendary Aspects are making their way into the game. Moreover, a brand new item known as a Malignant Heart is being introduced into the game with the Season of the Malignant.

Aside from these inclusions, the players will also enjoy some new quests and a new boss encounter in the game. Seasonal activities are, as usual, optional in typical Blizzard fashion. However, we recommend getting hold of this exciting new stuff as they enhance the world of Sanctuary and makes it even more exciting with the new exploration opportunities.

One of the biggest takeaways from the latest patch was surely the extensive list of adjustments made by the developers for a balanced gameplay experience. To the discontentment of many, some of the skills and Aspects of the various classes have been nerfed severely to make the game more balanced.

However, most of the skills have been buffed yet again as players rejoice with the arrival of the upcoming Season of the Malignant in Diablo 4.