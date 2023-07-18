Diablo 4 server downtime today (July 18): Maintenance schedule for patch 1.1 Season of the Malignant

The Diablo 4 servers will be taken down temporarily today, July 18, 2023, in preparation for patch 1.1, which will introduce Season 1, Season of the Malignant to the game. The patch has been one of the most anticipated updates ever since the latest Diablo entry launched last month, and with patch 1.1, you will finally get to enjoy the first set of seasonal content in the game.

Since the patch is going to be a rather big one, Blizzard will be taking the servers down temporarily and will not allow you access to Diablo 4. Once the servers are back up again, you will be able to download version 1.1 of the game, which will preload the Season of the Malignant content on your system before it officially launches on July 20, 2023.

When are Diablo 4 servers going down today (July 18) for Season of the Malignant?

Diablo @Diablo

Season of the Malignant is coming to Slay the corrupted and harness their power.Season of the Malignant is coming to #DiabloIV on July 20th 🩸

The Diablo 4 servers will be taken down for maintenance today, July 18, 2023, at 10 am PT. Access to the game will be disabled for all regions simultaneously. Hence, players worldwide will be kicked out of the servers when the game is temporarily taken down across all platforms.

When are Diablo 4 servers coming back online today (July 18)?

The game will go online with patch 1.1, approximately three hours after the servers have been taken down. Hence, the servers for the game are expected to come back up on July 18, 2023, at 1 pm PT.

However, downtime is often subject to change, and depending on how well maintenance goes, it might take longer to bring the servers back up. Hence, you might expect downtime that exceeds three hours.

When is Diablo 4 Season 1, Season of the Malignant going live?

While patch 1.1 will let you download the Season of the Malignant content to your system, you will not be able to access Season 1 of the game right away, and you will just be allowed to preload the new set of content. However, the official access to the new season starts on July 20, 2023.

Diablo @Diablo Twisted by hatred’s corruption, the Malignant pose a deadly threat to Sanctuary.



Indicated by their color, malignant enemies have varying strengths and abilities which will determine the type of heart they drop.



Season of the Malignant begins on July 20th.

Hence, those excited to try out the new content will have to wait two more days to get it. Season 1 or Season of the Malignant will drop with a new Battle Pass containing a good deal of cosmetic loot that you can unlock as you progress through the tiers.