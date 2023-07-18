What carries over in Diablo 4 seasons?

With Diablo 4 Season 1, Season of the Malignant, right around the corner, players are excited to finally try out the new seasonal content of the game once it goes live on July 20, 2023. Players can pre-load the new 1.1 updates today, July 18, 2023, which will introduce Season of the Malignant. However, they won't be able to try out the season before its official time.

While the community excitedly awaits a fresh batch of playable content, many are curious about some of the quality-of-life features the new season will offer.

One of the more popular questions amongst players is what will carry over in the Diablo 4 seasons.

How much player progression will carry over between Diablo 4 seasons?

Diablo @Diablo

Season of the Malignant is coming to Slay the corrupted and harness their power.Season of the Malignant is coming to #DiabloIV on July 20th 🩸

Earlier this July, the Diablo developers confirmed that some of the main things that will carry over between the seasons of the game will be the map progression and Alter of Lilith completion.

Hence, those who have unlocked each of the Altars in the base game will be significantly more powerful when Season of the Malignant finally kicks off in a few days.

When the season starts and players make their seasonal characters, their new game will begin with the fog lifted from those areas of the map where their main characters have already visited. All Altars of Lilith that they have accessed will grant their seasonal character the bonuses from the start, making the early stages significantly easier.

Will you be able to skip the campaign in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant?

When it comes to campaign progression, you will be able to skip it if you have already completed the narrative once on your main character. However, if you have not completed all the Acts and are looking to venture into the seasonal content with a new character, you will need to finish the story before being able to unlock the higher World Tiers.

Does Renown carry over between Diablo 4 seasons?

Your World Renown will unfortunately not carry over to Season of the Malignant, nor will they carry over between the game's seasons. Each seasonal refresh will ensure the same for your Renown meter.

Diablo @Diablo Twisted by hatred’s corruption, the Malignant pose a deadly threat to Sanctuary.



Indicated by their color, malignant enemies have varying strengths and abilities which will determine the type of heart they drop.



Season of the Malignant begins on July 20th.

Do Strongholds and Side Quests carry over between Diablo 4 seasons?

Like Renown, Strongholds and Side Quests will also not carry over to Season of the Malignant, and neither will they be transferred between the upcoming seasons of the game.

Will characters carry over between Diablo 4 seasons?

As repeatedly mentioned by Blizzard Entertainment, Seasonal characters are locked in their respective seasons, and their progress will not carry over in any way. Players will have to create new characters all over again with each passing season.