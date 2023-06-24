Will your Diablo 4 seasonal loot carry over to the main game progression?

As the release of Diablo 4 Season 1 looms around the corner, players worldwide have mixed emotions regarding it. This seasonal format is not new in the Diablo franchise, as it was also prevalent in the third installment. The world will be divided into two different realms, and you must make a new character to participate in Season 1.

Although the players are not really fond of creating a new character, it has been confirmed by Blizzard that the Legendary and Unique loot you find within Season 1 will also carry over to your main game progression.

Seasonal Legendary and Unique items to carry over in your main Diablo 4 playthrough

Joseph Piepiora @JPiepiora @CP53 @INightZeroI @PezRadar @RodFergusson New legendary aspects and unique items are not limited to the seasonal realm. They’ll be made available on the eternal realm as well as part of the same release. @CP53 @INightZeroI @PezRadar @RodFergusson New legendary aspects and unique items are not limited to the seasonal realm. They’ll be made available on the eternal realm as well as part of the same release.

The developers have repeatedly confirmed that the world will be segregated into two realms— the Eternal Realm and the Seasonal Realm. As the name suggests, the latter will be made for seasonal activities.

The Eternal Realm will be the world where you currently play the game in. Most of the in-game content in the Seasonal Realm is exclusive to it and will not carry over to the Eternal Realm.

However, it has been mentioned by the Associate Game Director, Joseph Piepiora, that the Legendary and Unique items will be released in both realms and will carry over to the Eternal Realm characters in Diablo 4.

This is great news for the fans as they will try to grind more in the Seasonal Realm to get some of the rarest and best items in Diablo 4. Moreover, this will give a new way to play with their main characters in the Eternal Realm.

Although Season 1 is already receiving major backlash from the new fans due to the additional character creation, this might be a good way to make the players create one and grind for better loot yet again.

Diablo 4 Season 1 tentative commencement

According to the official blog post, Season 1 will drop mid to late July 2023. Although no news or updates have been made regarding any delay, the chances are not entirely nil.

Furthermore, you should remember that to access the contents of Season 1; you must first complete the entire campaign of Diablo 4's main questline.

Seasons in Diablo games run for three months. Hence we can expect it to run till October 2023.

What to expect from Diablo 4 Season 1?

Alongside the "skip campaign" option, you will also have access to your mount, which is still said to be transferrable between seasons.

Moreover, you will have access to a plethora of new quests, rewards, and various new content in Season 1 with the battle pass. However, remember that you can skip all the seasonal activities if you want to and can continue playing with your Eternal Realm character.

This was everything you had to know about Season 1 and the transferable loot between the two realms.

