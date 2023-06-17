Diablo 4 to make major change to gem system in Season 2

Season 2 of Diablo 4 is going to see a major change, as highlighted by the game's developers. Joe Shely, D4’s Game Director, recently talked about one of the most frequent complaints about the game - inventory clutter. Unfortunately, this change isn’t coming anytime soon, but it is expected to be an important update to the game that will make inventory management much easier.

The Diablo 4 developers have been open to player feedback since the game’s launch. Although fans will have to wait until later in the year for the gem system change, at least they know it is on the way.

What changes are coming to Diablo 4’s gem system in Season 2?

One of the most frustrating parts of the game is the inventory system. Each gem takes up a slot, and the more gem levels you have, the more clutter this creates. During the recent fireside chat, Joe Shely stated that a major change is coming to the inventory during Diablo 4 Season 2.

Instead of receiving a gem tab or bag slot, these important items will be added to the Materials Tab on your character screen after this update. This will remove the need to sort and adjust your inventory every time you come back to a town.

Since there are several colors and qualities of gems, they can very quickly overwhelm inventories and bank tabs. The more characters you play, the quicker you’re going to start accumulating them and flooding your bags.

When can you expect Season 2 in Diablo 4?

Unfortunately, Season 2 isn’t going to be coming to Diablo 4 anytime soon. Fans can expect Season 1 to begin during the second half of July. Given how long seasons are going to be, players shouldn’t expect the gem system update until much later in the year.

The second season will likely start around October 2023, towards the latter half of the month. With this in mind, players are just going to have to deal with this problem for a while longer. One solution is to simply purchase all of the stash tabs or perhaps have a character who acts as a “mule” and holds your extra gems.

This major change revealed for Season 2 will certainly make Diablo 4’s inventory easier to manage. You can find our review of the game here, where we hail it as a masterpiece.

