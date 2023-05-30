Diablo 4 gemstone guide - Gem types, rarities, stats, and more

Diablo 4 continues the tradition of slotting gems into players’ gear throughout the entire game. Depending on what part of the title you are in and your difficulty, you will see different rarities of these useful colored rocks. As you build piles of these stones, there are a few things you can do with them. You can upgrade them to the next tier. You can also visit a jeweler to remove them from your gear if you decide you don’t want to wear them anymore.

You can even add a gem slot to some of your equipment in Diablo 4. You will start unlocking new gemstones fairly early from defeating the forces of Lilith, but what you do with them is another matter entirely.

What gems are available in Diablo 4?

As you progress through your quests in Diablo 4’s Sanctuary, you will undoubtedly find gems pretty early. They can drop from any enemy or any of the various breakable boxes and trees scattered throughout the land.

Harder content has a chance to drop better versions of these gems in Diablo 4, and depending on what class you are playing as, you’ll have different needs. Each of these stones has three uses, depending on what kind of gear they’re in: Weapons, Jewelry, and Armor.

It's simple to add a gem to a piece of gear. If you have gear with slots in them, represented by a large empty circle, click the stone in question and then the item you want to slot it into. If you want to remove it, just go to a jeweler, and get them to do so.

Types of stones in D4

Sapphires:

Weapons: Critical Strike Damage to crowd-controlled enemies

Critical Strike Damage to crowd-controlled enemies Jewelry: Cold resistance

Cold resistance Armor: Damage Reduction while Fortified

Damage Reduction while Fortified Skulls:

Weapons: Life-on-kill

Life-on-kill Jewelry: Adds Armor stat

Adds Armor stat Helmets and Armor: Healing received

Healing received Amethyst:

Weapons: Damage Over Time

Damage Over Time Jewelry: Shadow Resistance

Shadow Resistance Armor: Damage Over Time Reduction

Damage Over Time Reduction Emerald:

Weapons: Damage to Elites

Damage to Elites Jewelry: Poison Resistance

Poison Resistance Armor: Thorns

Thorns Ruby:

Weapons: Overpower Damage

Overpower Damage Jewelry: Fire Resistance

Fire Resistance Armor: Maximum Life

Maximum Life Diamond:

Weapons: Ultimate damage

Ultimate damage Jewelry: All Elemental Resistance

All Elemental Resistance Helmets and Armor: Barrier Potency

Barrier Potency Topaz:

Weapons: Lucky Hit Chance

Lucky Hit Chance Jewelry: Lightning Resistance

Lightning Resistance Armor: Damage Reduction While Control Impaired

Regardless of which of the gems you want to use, they all have the same tiers and upgrade costs. If you want to take some of these items and upgrade them, you need 3 of each in the current tier and the appropriate amount of gold. The stones must also be the same (3 Crude Skulls, 3 Chipped Rubies, et cetera) to upgrade.

Upgrade costs

Crude: None, lowest tier

None, lowest tier Chipped: 3 Crudes, 4,500 Gold

3 Crudes, 4,500 Gold Normal: 3 Chippeds, 12,500 Gold

3 Chippeds, 12,500 Gold Flawless: 3 Normals, 18,000 Gold

3 Normals, 18,000 Gold Royal: 3 Flawless, 50,000 Gold

The Jeweler in Diablo 4 can also add slots to your gear, but it requires a rare material, Scattered Prisms. It is said to be found on humongous enemies like World Bosses, so watch out for these.

