Diablo 4 gemstone guide - Gem types, rarities, stats, and more

Diablo 4 continues the tradition of slotting gems into players’ gear throughout the entire game. Depending on what part of the title you are in and your difficulty, you will see different rarities of these useful colored rocks. As you build piles of these stones, there are a few things you can do with them. You can upgrade them to the next tier. You can also visit a jeweler to remove them from your gear if you decide you don’t want to wear them anymore.
You can even add a gem slot to some of your equipment in Diablo 4. You will start unlocking new gemstones fairly early from defeating the forces of Lilith, but what you do with them is another matter entirely.
What gems are available in Diablo 4?
As you progress through your quests in Diablo 4’s Sanctuary, you will undoubtedly find gems pretty early. They can drop from any enemy or any of the various breakable boxes and trees scattered throughout the land.
Harder content has a chance to drop better versions of these gems in Diablo 4, and depending on what class you are playing as, you’ll have different needs. Each of these stones has three uses, depending on what kind of gear they’re in: Weapons, Jewelry, and Armor.
It's simple to add a gem to a piece of gear. If you have gear with slots in them, represented by a large empty circle, click the stone in question and then the item you want to slot it into. If you want to remove it, just go to a jeweler, and get them to do so.
Types of stones in D4
- Sapphires:
- Weapons: Critical Strike Damage to crowd-controlled enemies
- Jewelry: Cold resistance
- Armor: Damage Reduction while Fortified
- Skulls:
- Weapons: Life-on-kill
- Jewelry: Adds Armor stat
- Helmets and Armor: Healing received
- Amethyst:
- Weapons: Damage Over Time
- Jewelry: Shadow Resistance
- Armor: Damage Over Time Reduction
- Emerald:
- Weapons: Damage to Elites
- Jewelry: Poison Resistance
- Armor: Thorns
- Ruby:
- Weapons: Overpower Damage
- Jewelry: Fire Resistance
- Armor: Maximum Life
- Diamond:
- Weapons: Ultimate damage
- Jewelry: All Elemental Resistance
- Helmets and Armor: Barrier Potency
- Topaz:
- Weapons: Lucky Hit Chance
- Jewelry: Lightning Resistance
- Armor: Damage Reduction While Control Impaired
Regardless of which of the gems you want to use, they all have the same tiers and upgrade costs. If you want to take some of these items and upgrade them, you need 3 of each in the current tier and the appropriate amount of gold. The stones must also be the same (3 Crude Skulls, 3 Chipped Rubies, et cetera) to upgrade.
Upgrade costs
- Crude: None, lowest tier
- Chipped: 3 Crudes, 4,500 Gold
- Normal: 3 Chippeds, 12,500 Gold
- Flawless: 3 Normals, 18,000 Gold
- Royal: 3 Flawless, 50,000 Gold
The Jeweler in Diablo 4 can also add slots to your gear, but it requires a rare material, Scattered Prisms. It is said to be found on humongous enemies like World Bosses, so watch out for these.