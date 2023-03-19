Diablo 4 quest guide: How to easily solve the Secret of the Spring riddle

Diablo 4, while still in its early access and open beta stage, has a lot to offer.

From clearing out dungeons to completing quests and hitting the level cap of 25, the pre-release version of the game has extensive content that will take players hours to complete.

Diablo @Diablo



Pre-purchase to play today: The time has come. #DiabloIV Open Beta Early Access starts NOW.Pre-purchase to play today: diablo4.com The time has come. #DiabloIV Open Beta Early Access starts NOW.Pre-purchase to play today: diablo4.com https://t.co/RH9qgICuA6

As you explore the world of Sanctuary on foot, you will come across various world quests and side missions. While most of these missions aren’t that difficult to complete, there are a few that are a bit complicated, and many in the community do not seem to have the proper solutions for them.

One such mission is the Secret of the Spring riddle, which kicks off when you encounter a Discard Note near a cabin that is northeast of Kyovashad. To complete the task, you will be required to solve the riddle, making it quite different from some of the other missions in the game, which typically require you to slay monsters.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the things you must do to solve the Secret of the Spring riddle in Diablo 4.

Solving the Secret of the Spring riddle in Diablo 4

To be able to solve the riddle, you will first need to start the quest, which will begin as soon as you can get your hands on the Discard Note. As mentioned earlier, the item will be located in a cabin to the northeast of Kyuovashad. Upon obtaining it, it will put a marker on your map for the hot spring that you will need to go to to complete the quests.

Once you reach the spring, here are a few things that you must do:

The riddle on the note reads, “rewarded by nature’s own grace.” Hence, just reaching the water body will not automatically complete the quest for you, and to be able to solve the riddle, you will need to employ one of the in-game emotes.

The emote in question is called “Wait,” which needs to be used as soon as you reach the spring. However, the emote is not part of your default dial, and you will be required to search for it in the socials inventory.

Pressing “E” on your keyboard or the “Up” button on your controller’s D-pad, navigate to the customize button at the bottom of the screen.

You will now have access to all the owned emotes in Diablo 4, where you will need to search for “Wait” and then equip it to one of the empty slots. Once assigned, use it when near the spring, and you will have completed the riddle.

Numerous side missions in Diablo 4 require emotes to complete the quest. This adds a bit of fun to the exploration, as not all missions are about hacking and slashing your way through hordes.

Poll : 0 votes