Where to find and use Scattered Prisms in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 continues the tradition of offering a plethora of gear that boosts the stats of your character, which can serve as a lifesaver in hectic scenarios. With the help of gem slots, you can further enhance your gear. Once the gear has additional slots, you can attach whatever gems that you desire into it.

To add gear slots, you will require Scattered Prisms and Gold. Scattered Prisms can be obtained by defeating the game's world bosses such as Ashava. It must be noted that some Diablo 4 players have managed to obtain these useful trinkets without engaging in challenging boss fights. Once you've got enough, you can head to the jeweler Kratia to add slots onto your desired gear.

Finding and using Scattered Prisms to add sockets to your gear in Diablo 4

As expected from an action RPG, Diablo 4 features tons of interesting items, with the loot system being the main draw for players to grind hard and obtain rare gear. If you come across an item with solid stats and no gem sockets, you can use Scattered Prism to add these to that gear.

You'll have to defeat the world boss called Ashava, the Pestilent to obtain Scattered Prisms. This boss has specific spawn timings throughout the duration of the upcoming open beta. You can refer to this guide on how to find Ashava in Diablo 4. Another alternative is to constantly engage in battles with challenging enemies to potentially obtain Scattered Prisms.

After you obtain this item, you must head to Kyovashad and meet the jeweler Kratia, who you'll come across after completing the main mission upon reaching level 20. Upon successfully completing this mission, you can make use of the jeweler’s services in most of the game's hub areas.

Follow these steps to add sockets to your gear with Scattered Prisms:

Interact with Kratia and navigate to the third tab, which is the Add Socket section. Proceed to select the desired gear from the character screen on the right. You will see a preview of the selected gear on the left side with an additional socket attached to it. You can then click on the Add Socket option if you have the required amount of gold and Scattered Prisms.

You can add sockets by interacting with the jeweler named Kratia (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Apart from adding sockets, you can craft gems, unsocket gems from a particular gear, or even upgrade your rings. Furthermore, Diablo 4 allows you to alter your in-game character’s appearance. You can check out this guide on how to use the the transmog system to change character appearance.

More about Diablo 4

Diablo 4's early access beta has garnered fairly positive reception from fans and newcomers to the series. If you're interested, you can dive into the open beta this weekend and try out the game. Feel free to refer to this comprehensive Renown guide that covers all rewards and task points redistribution.

You get to explore and complete dungeons if you wish to grind for loot. Despite having a limited number of dungeons, you can replay them to your heart’s content. This article highlights the ways to keep resetting completed dungeons.

The open beta period begins on March 24, 2023, at 9:00 am PT and will remain accessible until 12:00 pm PT on March 27, 2023.

