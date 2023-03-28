How to improve gear in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has been teased by Blizzard Entertainment, creating a lot of buzz within the gaming community. The newest RPG offers players a chance to experience parts of the dungeon world through Blizzard's beta access to the game.

The trailer and gameplay reveal stunning visuals, captivating characters, and breathtaking locations that suggest Blizzard has made significant upgrades since its last Diablo title.

One feature that has been revealed is the gear improvement process, which will increase the player's strength and enable them to fight stronger enemies. This is a crucial element of the game that players will need to master to progress to higher levels.

In this article, we will be focusing on ways to improve gear in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 guide to improve your gear

Gear Stats (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In Diablo 4, it’s important to note that there are several merchants in-game that offer different services:

Blacksmith: Repairs and upgrades weapons and armor.

Occultist: Extracts and imprints aspects, performs Enchantments.

Jeweler: Upgrades jewelry, adds sockets to gear, and crafts and unsockets Gems.

Crafting

Crafting Gear (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To create personalized gear in Diablo 4, you can craft gear using materials and recipes found throughout the game. Doing so also allows you to create specific types of gear with the stats you want, although it can be costly.

Crafting is an essential game mechanic, especially in dungeon crawlers like Diablo. While there are many ways to gather gear from around the map, nothing beats customizing your own gear.

Enchanting

There are different stat bonuses (better known as affixes) available that improve gear. If you are not satisfied with the affix on a certain item, you may want to enchant your gear.

Enchanting allows you to add or replace stats in your gear. This can be done by using enchanting materials, which can be found or earned throughout the game. You can choose from three pre-determined affixes to replace your current ones. After this, an enchanted affix is the only one that can be replaced again.

It's important to note that the cost of enchanting an item increases with its rarity.

Upgrading

Upgrading Gear (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The easiest and most common way to improve your gear in Diablo 4 is to upgrade it using items such as gems, runes, or scrolls. These items can improve the stats on your gear or add new ones. However, keep in mind that certain items can only be upgraded a limited number of times based on their rarity. Additionally, the cost of upgrading increases with each level, so it is essential to manage your resources and money wisely.

Trading

If you see that someone has an item or gear that you desire or that is better than your current one, you may want to take a gamble on trading. Trading is a way to acquire better gear and can be done through player-to-player trades or through the game's auction house.

Grinding

Last but not least, the best way to get great items is to simply play the game. You can grind through Diablo 4's content to find better gear. This means you may have to repeat certain areas or quests to obtain rare items.

Overall, improving your gear in Diablo 4 requires a combination of these methods. Experiment with crafting, enchanting, upgrading, trading, and grinding to find the best gear for your character.

Diablo 4 will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 come June 6, 2023.

