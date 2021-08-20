How to remove enchantments easily in Minecraft

Enchantments in Minecraft can drastically change the game. Having a fully enchanted sword makes facing a night with mobs a less than frightening endeavor.

Enchantments are key to making progress in the game, though they aren't mandatory.

Every task that needs to be completed to make progress in the game (going to the Nether, fighting the Ender Dragon, fighting the Wither) is made a lot easier with enchanted items. However, not all of them are good. Some enchantments are better than others, and others are downright useless.

Sharpness, which increases damage done by a sword, is far superior to Bane of Arthropods (for spiders) or Smite (for undead mobs).

In the event that a poor enchantment is added to an item or it is received with a bad enchantment, here's how to remove them easily.

Removing enchants easily from items in Minecraft

The best way to remove enchantments is to use a grindstone.

The grindstone is perfect for combining regular items to fix durability and to disenchant armor and weapons. Crafting one is a relatively easy task, too. One stone slab, two wooden planks and two sticks is all it takes.

i cant wait for the new snapshot to be implemented i can finally make my mill look like it has a grindstone #Minecraft pic.twitter.com/svBk1qTheU — LokiMimic (@ChildofChaosIRL) December 5, 2018

Once it is crafted, it will open up and allow players to combine broken materials into one, but it will disenchant the items.

There are two slots on the left side that are for disenchanting or combining. Place the enchanted item in the slot and take the one from the right and it will be removed.

Disenchanting will provide players with a small amount of XP, but it's not comparable to the amount of XP required to enchant in the first place. Curse of Vanishing and Curse of Binding cannot be removed from any item, though.

Curse of Vanishing, one of the most frustrating enchants for players to come across (Image via Minecraft)

This remains the only way to disenchant items in Minecraft.

This is exceptionally useful when fishing up enchanted bows and rods because they will often have bad enchantments on them.

Trading for a diamond sword can be great, but it can be disappointing when it comes with Bane of Arthropods II. Fortunately for those items, and if Minecraft players make a mistake when enchanting, a grindstone can easily take care of it.

IT HAS THE MINECRAFT GRINDSTONE PICTURE pic.twitter.com/nfIcHnnqNm — CreativelyJake (@CreativelyJacob) June 27, 2019

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

