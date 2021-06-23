What does grindstone do in Minecraft?

While exploring Minecraft, players can find an item called grindstone. Although this can sound like a block in the game, it happens to be a tool that players can use. Typically, since players see the word stone, they happen to think it is a block.

Players can craft grindstone using two sticks, two wooden planks, and one wooden slab. Grindstones can be found in villages inside of villager huts. The players can use the village grindstone, or they can craft their own.

Grindstone serves as the weaponsmith's job site block. Grindstone can only be mined using a pickaxe. If this block is mined using anything besides a pickaxe, it will not drop anything and the block will just break.

In this article, players will learn what grindstone is used for in Minecraft!

What is grindstone used for in Minecraft?

Repair

(Image via gameheadquarters)

Grindstone can be used to repair items in Minecraft. These items are similar to anvils, except when items are repaired with the grindstone tool, all of their enchantments will be removed.

Two of the same kind of items can be placed inside of the input slots in the grindstone and can be combined to create a repaired variant of the two items. For example, two almost broken pickaxes will make a slightly repaired pickaxe with the two combined durabilities.

Players should remember that the grindstone is not exactly like the anvil. Combining two almost broken items will only allow the player to make an item with the sum of both of the durabilities plus 5%.

For example, if the durability of one pickaxe is 20% and the second is 15% the total durability of the new pickaxe that the player made will be only 40% and not 100%.

Grindstones basically just fuse two items together and adds a 5% boost to it as a reward for the player using the item.

Enchantment Removal

(Image via Reddit)

Grindstone can also be used to remove enchantments. Players can use this object if they wish to remove an enchantment from a piece of equipment for any reason.

This can be resourceful in some aspects of Minecraft. For example, if a player accidentally enchants their weapon with something they didn't want, or if a friend playfully places a curse enchantment on a player's item, they can use grindstone to remove it.

All players will have to do is place an unenchanted item in one of the input boxes, and place the enchanted item in the other. The finished un-enchanted item will come out in the output slot on the right side.

Players will also earn their experience levels back when they remove an enchantment. The experience levels that were spent on the Minecraft item will be granted back to the player.

