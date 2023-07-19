All Diablo 4 gear balance changes in Season of the Malignant (Patch 1.1.0)

Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant features some important gear balance changes. Some of these have thrilled players, while others have disappointed. In general, this first major patch for D4 has left a sour taste in players’ mouths. Many changes were made that fans didn’t ask for, and other requested changes were overlooked. When it comes to gear, specific uniques were updated, as were the item affixes that appear on gear.

We’ll go over the specific unique gear balance changes for Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant and the more generic changes. There have been some major changes regarding gear in Blizzard’s hit Action RPG, so here’s what to know going into the first season.

All Barbarian Diablo 4 gear balance changes for Season of the Malignant

Here are all the unique changes for Barbarians in Season of the Malignant (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Specific item changes

Gohr’s Devastating Grips: The hit cap was removed, and now explodes every 2s, or after the effect ends.

The hit cap was removed, and now explodes every 2s, or after the effect ends. Fields of Crimson: Bleeding damage bonus was increased to 15% (from 10%)

Every class saw a few very minor changes, and it sounds like Barbarians’ uniques were buffed a decent amount. However, the nerfed parts about Gohr’s Devastating Grips do not appear to be changed. It’s still an incredibly powerful unique.

In addition, Fields of Crimson is still a great weapon, with even more bleeding damage.

All Druid Diablo 4 gear balance changes for Season of the Malignant

Druids who are fond of shifter powers won't be disappointed (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Specific item changes

Insatiable Fury: Werebear Skill Ranks increased from 2 to 3

Werebear Skill Ranks increased from 2 to 3 Mad Wolf’s Glee: Werewolf Skill Ranks increased from 2 to 3

Shifter forms got some love in the Season of the Malignant patch for Diablo 4. Simply put, the two uniques focused around shifting now grant more ranks. This is a big change for fans who like to live permanently in their Werebear or Werewolf forms.

All Necromancer Diablo 4 gear balance changes for Season of the Malignant

Necromancer saw some important changes in this update (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Specific item changes

Bloodless Scream: Essence gained to 7-10 (from 2-5)

Essence gained to 7-10 (from 2-5) Deathless Visage: Damage increased to .28-.38 (from .25 to .35)

Bloodless Scream is still among the best uniques for Necromancers in Diablo 4. However, the ability to generate 7-10 Essence is far better than its previous 2-5. Deathless Visage will also remain popular, thanks to the minor increase in damage. The class still may not have a viable army build, but it’s a start.

All Rogue Diablo 4 gear balance changes for Season of the Malignant

Rogues had a few unique buffs to make their lives easier (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Specific item changes

Skyhunter: Energy gain increased to 20-30 (from 15-25)

Energy gain increased to 20-30 (from 15-25) Grasp of Shadow: Lucky Hit Chance increased to 24-34% (from 20-30%)

It’s never a bad idea to see more resource gain on a class. Diablo 4’s Rogue now gains even more Energy if you’re equipped with the mighty Skyhunter bow. I’m iffy on Lucky Hit as a build, but at least Grasp of Shadow has a higher chance, thanks to this Season of the Malignant change.

All Sorcerer Diablo 4 gear balance changes for Season of the Malignant

Out of all classes, Sorcerers received the most changes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Specific item changes

Gloves of the Illuminator: Fireball damage reduction reduced to 55-65% (from 65-75%)

Fireball damage reduction reduced to 55-65% (from 65-75%) Esu’s Heirloom: Critical Strike Chance from Movement Speed increased to 20-30% (from 15-25%)

Critical Strike Chance from Movement Speed increased to 20-30% (from 15-25%) Esador’s Overflowing Cameo: Chance to release a lightning nova increased to 15% (from 10%)

Even the powerful Sorcerer received some serious buffs. The Fireball damage reduction was reduced on the Gloves of the Illuminator. This increases the overall potential damage. As one of the most powerful classes in the game, it was surprising to see it get more buffs to gear.

Universal unique balance changes

The Butcher’s Cleaver: Slow increased to 61-75% (from 40-75%)

While the top percentage of the slow remains unchanged, the boost from 40-61 as a minimum Slow is a game changer. The Butcher’s Cleaver is already a fun unique to add to your collection, but now builds focused on slowing foes down may want to consider it more than most.

Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant starts on July 20, 2023. You can see the full patch notes for the update right here.