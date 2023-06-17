Skyhunter in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique Effects, Affixes, and more

Diablo 4 consists of many engaging quests that immerse you in the story and dungeons infested with demonic enemies that you can clear, so you are guaranteed to obtain loot every step of the way in Sanctuary. However, you must focus on getting loot belonging to the Unique rarity, like Skyhunter, which has powerful stats that are helpful in the end game.

Skyhunter is a Unique bow that can be equipped only by a Rogue in Diablo 4. Although you may be eager to obtain it as quickly as possible, it is important to note that it can only be acquired as a random loot drop after finishing the story campaign and playing on higher difficulties. As a result, it is highly recommended to have a robust build while tackling foes on such difficulty levels.

How to easily get Skyhunter in Diablo 4

There are several activities in Diablo 4 that offer tons of loot, allowing you to constantly experiment with your playstyle. There are items of varying rarities in the game, and as you progress through it, you will need better ones to keep up with the more challenging enemies. The Skyhunter bow is one such Unique item that you can obtain for your Rogue character.

As mentioned earlier, a majority of Unique items can be secured as a random loot drop when playing on the higher difficulties, and this also applies to Skyhunter. Your aim must be to conclude the game’s main campaign first (on World Tier 2). You must then prepare yourself to clear out the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon and interact with World Tier Statue in Kyovashad to change the level to World Tier 3 Nightmare.

The higher the difficulty, the higher the likelihood of Unique items like Skyhunter dropping. Therefore, you should definitely consider switching the difficulty to World Tier 4 Torment by clearing the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon. As the name itself suggests, playing on this level will test your skills since even normal enemies can pose a grave threat to you if your build isn't optimal.

There are many end-game activities to pursue, like Nightmare Dungeons, Helltide events, and defeating World Bosses, which can drop the Skyhunter Unique bow. You can refer to this article that highlights the best builds to use when focusing on Diablo 4 late-game content.

Skyhunter’s Unique Effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

Skyhunter has the following set of Affixes and Unique Effects:

Unique Effect

The very first direct damage dealt to a foe will be a definite critical strike. Furthermore, if you have accumulated maximum stacks of the key passive called Precision, then at the moment of casting the skill, you can gain a certain amount of energy (only possible once for every cast).

Affixes

Increased damage from marksman skill.

Better critical strike damage.

Enhanced Dexterity.

Additional ranks to Exploit. (Exploit enables Rogue characters to deal more damage to enemies that are injured and healthy).

More damage to distant adversaries.

You will benefit from Skyhunter if you prefer long-range combat and wish to get rid of enemies from a safe distance. However, it can be difficult to leverage the additional damage to distant foes associated with this bow since enemies frequently try to swarm you.

You can definitely gain an advantage in unleashing some critical strike damage with the Skyhunter bow. There are many other powerful gear you can try out for your Rogue character, and you can refer to our list of the five best Unique items for this Diablo 4 class to find out more about them.

