Diablo 4: Where to find the Tree of Whispers

The Tree of Whispers in Diablo 4 is an end-game content that allows you to access the Whispers of the Dead system, which is a method to farm Gold, Gem Fragments, and some valuable XP in the later stages of the game. This system grants you randomly generated quests, and upon completing these, rewards you with random gears and materials.

In this Diablo 4 guide, we will discuss all there is to know about this Tree, including its locations, rewards, and other information related to it.

Tree of Whispers location in Diablo 4

Location of the Tree in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || Spider on YouTube)

The Tree of Whispers can be found in the eastern part of The Writhing Mire. Just to the west of the tree is a Waypoint that you can access to get to the tree. This is called the Tree of Whispers Waypoint.

You can come across the tree at any point during your gameplay, but it will not be unlocked unless you complete the Whispers of the Dead quest.

How to unlock the Tree of Whispers?

The Tree in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || iampanax on YouTube)

The Tree of Whispers in Diablo 4 will not be unlocked right from the beginning, and you will have to complete a special quest to access it.

After your first interaction with the Tree, a special quest called Whispers of the Dead will be activated. Once you complete this, which involves finishing quests known as Whispers, you will be able to unlock and access this Tree.

Tree of Whispers mechanics and rewards

New markers on the map (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || Gaunerh Gaming on YouTube)

After unlocking the Tree of Whispers in Diablo 4, you will notice there are new markers on the map. These are the Whispers and are spread throughout. They have a timer of 60 minutes and will reset following that.

These Whispers are essentially mini-quests, that will require you to undertake various tasks of differing lengths and difficulty levels. Completing them will reward you with Grim Favors that can be exchanged at the Tree for a bigger reward.

Details about the Whispers and their mechanics

A tier 3 Whisper in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || Gaunerh Gaming on YouTube)

To get a reward from the Tree, you will need to collect a total of 10 Grim Favors. The Whispers are randomly spawned and have three tiers - small, medium, and large. Each tier rewards a different amount of Grim Favors upon completion. The length and difficulty of the task scale directly with the tier of the quests, and can range from slaying one monster to clearing out an entire Dungeon in Diablo 4.

Here are the Whisper tiers, the potential tasks, and the number of Grim Favors you can get from them:

Small Whispers: 1 Grim Favor

Find and slay an Elite monster.

Complete a regular Obol event.

Clear out a cellar.

Slay a specified number of monsters.

Medium Whispers: 3 Grim Favors

Slay 100 monsters.

Travel to various locations and click each objective point.

Cleanse Seeds of Hatred (PvP).

Large Whispers: 5 Grim Favors

Complete a Dungeon.

Defeat a World Boss.

Defeat the Seething Abomination (PvP).

Tree of Whispers rewards

You can choose your reward cache after redeeming Grim Favors (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || Gaunerh Gaming on YouTube)

Once you have collected 10 Grim Favors in total, you can return to the Tree of Whispers in Diablo 4 to exchange them for a randomly generated reward cache. It should be noted that extra Grim Favors are retained after exchanging 10 of them, and your hard work is not lost under any circumstances.

Each cache contains gold, gems, and crafting materials. They are themed around a particular gear slot and can include weapons, armor, and other accessories from that particular set. There is a small chance to obtain legendary items as well, but that greatly depends on your luck and the rates of items in the cache you choose.

On rare occasions, a Greater Collection may also be one of the choices in the rewards. This is an instant pick because these caches are confirmed to contain at least one legendary item in Diablo 4.