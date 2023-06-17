Bloodless Scream in Diablo 4: How to get, unique effects, affixes, and more

The five different classes in Diablo 4 are truly distinct, each possessing unique skills, strengths, and weaknesses. Moreover, these selections are further set apart by their one-of-a-kind weapons, armor, and Legendary Aspects. These unique items have magnificent stat boosts that complement each class's skills and playstyles. One of these special tools is the Two-Handed Scythe available to the Necromancer Class called the Bloodless Scream.

This deadly scythe is an incredible weapon that suits almost every Necromancer build.

How to easily get the Bloodless Scream in Diablo 4

Unfortunately, you can't just buy the Bloodless Scream from a merchant. Also, there isn't a tough dungeon for you to fight through, wherein the Bloodless Scream awaits as a reward.

Instead, you must put in the time, effort, and hope for a little luck since this Unique Two-Handed Scythe can only be obtained as a random drop from slaying enemies or opening chests.

However, since it is classified as a unique item, it is unavailable from the get-go. Before unique weapons and armor start dropping from your enemies, you must advance the game's difficulty to World Tier 3.

You must accomplish two tasks to make that happen. Achieve level 50 on your character and complete a playthrough of the story campaign. Once you meet these two requirements, you will receive a priority quest called World Tier 3: Nightmare. Note that you can only do this if World Tier 2 is selected as your difficulty level.

This quest sees you undertaking the difficult challenges of the Capstone Dungeon called the Cathedral of Light. Upon completing the Cathedral of Light, the level cap will be raised from 50, and you can finally select World Tier 3. Simply head over to Kyovashad and change the difficulty.

Once the difficulty level has been changed, enemies and chests can randomly give you the Bloodless Scream for your Necromancer.

If you want to boost the odds of obtaining this scythe, take the challenge of further increasing the difficulty to World Tier 4 by completing the next Capstone Dungeon, the Fallen Temple.

Bloodless Scream effects and affixes in Diablo 4

The Bloodless Scream is one of the best pieces of gear you can have for your Necromancer in Diablo 4, regardless of the build.

Its unique effect allows your Darkness Skills to chill enemies for up to 40 percent. It also grants a Luck Hit effect that gives these skills up to a 100% chance to generate additional Essence against Frozen Targets.

Aside from these unique effects, the weapon is made even deadlier by the following affixes:

Equipment Affix +Life on Kill Affix 1 +Darkness Skill Damage Affix 2 +Damage to Chilled Enemies Affix 3 +Damage to Frozen Enemies Affix 4 +Cold Resistance

This weapon's bonuses make it one of the best in Diablo 4. There are plenty of other unique items for each class in the game, and if you want to learn about them, check out this list.

