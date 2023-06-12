The best endgame Necromancer build in Diablo 4? 

The Necromancer class in Diablo 4 is renowned for its ability to raise the undead and dominate enemies from afar. The most powerful Necromancer build in Diablo 4 utilizes the ability to spawn an army of Skeletal Warriors, Mages, and even Golems to wreak havoc on multiple places. This guide will outline the best end-game Necromancer build that focuses on maximizing the damage output while utilizing a powerful army of undead warriors at your disposal.

Note: This article reflects the writer's view.

The most comprehensive endgame Necromancer build in Diablo 4

The best endgame Necromancer build should revolve around maximizing minion damage and survivability. By assembling a powerful army of undead warriors and investing in key passive skills, you can easily dominate the battlefield and challenge any formidable adversary in the Sanctuary.

Building the Undead army

By default, you’ll get up to four Skeletal Warriors fighting for you, which can be increased by upgrading skills and wearing the right gear (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To build a formidable undead army, start with the ability called “Skeletal Warrior Mastery,” which summons up to four skeleton warriors. Then, follow these simple steps to unlock an undead force to reckon with:

Unlock the Skirmisher upgrade to summon a fifth skeleton warrior by your side.

Keep upgrading Skeletal Warrior Mastery to enhance the health and damage output of your Skeletal Warriors.

Once you reach level 15, you can summon up to three Skeletal Mages.

Keep investing your points in the Skeletal Mage skill mastery

You can finally unlock the Golem summoning ability once you reach level 25. Upgrade Golem mastery as soon as it is available.

Enhancing Minion abilities

Do not underestimate the powerful effects passive skills can bring forth to the table (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You have to be careful while investing your points in passive skills. The following passive skills will boost your minions’ ability even further.

Bonded in Essence: Allows your Skeletal Mages to heal other minions.

Allows your Skeletal Mages to heal other minions. Death’s Defense: Minions cannot be instantly killed with one attack, no matter how powerful.

Minions cannot be instantly killed with one attack, no matter how powerful. Hellbent Commander: Increases the damage output of your minions by 10%.

Increases the damage output of your minions by 10%. Kalan's Edict: A powerful passive at your disposal that increases your minions’ attack speed by 15%. This effect doubles if you manage to summon up to seven minions at a time.

What are the best Aspects for this Necromancer build?

With the new Aspect system in Diablo 4, you have a ton of freedom when it comes to attaching a piece of gear with the best stats and adding your favorite effect onto it. Based on the above passive and active skills, remember the following pointers to get the most powerful gears for your Necromancer.

Blood Getter's Aspect and Viscous Aspect can provide up to four additional minions

Aspect and can provide up to four additional minions Aspect of the Frenzied Dead stacks with Kalan's Edict for a rapid minion attack speed.

How to organize the Book of the Dead for your Necromancer in Diablo 4?

The Book of the Dead is a Necromancer’s most powerful skill enhancement system. Use it wisely (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Book of the Dead is a powerful Necromancer summon enhancement system in Diablo 4 that specializes in enhancing the skills of the Skeletal Warriors, Mages, and Golems. If you pick a Necromancer, you’ll eventually get the Book of the Dead once you reach level 5.

From here onwards, you get a couple of directions to build your Necromancer further using the Book of the Dead. It is advisable to arrange the Book of the Dead skills into the following pattern.

Skeletal Skirmishers: Upgrade 1

Shadow Mages: Upgrade 2

Iron Golem: Upgrade 1

Furthermore, use the Book of the Dead to keep up with the challenges as you progress further into the storyline. While using a Necromancer, prioritize more on damage output instead of tanking abilities to defeat enemies quickly. Moreover, focus on summoning fallen allies rather than keeping each minion alive for extended periods of time.

Enjoy playing Diablo 4 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

